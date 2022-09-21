Read full article on original website
Stallions run away with league win
Madera South’s Anna Kajitani gets a kill past McLane during Tuesday’s three-set sweep. She had five kills to go with seven aces in the win over the Highlanders. The Madera South Stallions showed off its prowess in the North Yosemite League with a dominating three-set sweep over the McLane-Fresno Highlanders.
MCH CEO inducted into Hall of Fame
Karen Paolinelli, holding granddaughter Penelope, stands with family after her induction into the Central San Joaquin Nursing Hall of Fame. The Madera Community Hospital CEO originally received the honor in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the induction ceremony was postponed until earlier this month. Getting inducted into a...
Farmers enjoy rain, but stall harvest
Standing water could still be found in almond orchards Wednesday afternoon after more than an inch of rain fell earlier this week. The rain caused some farmers to halt harvest for a few days, but they all welcome the wet weather. Madera County received more than an inch of rain...
Ave. 7, SR 99 project begins
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), along with Terra West Construction, began the paving of the Avenue 7 on and off-ramps from southbound State Route 99 in Madera County. Crews began re-paving the southbound State Route 99 on and off-ramps at Avenue 7 on Thursday. Both southbound on and off-ramps...
O’Donnell went from Vineyard St. to Hollywood
Walter “Spec” O’Donnell, the Madera boy who made Hollywood stand up and take notice. Born in 1911, he died in 1986 and was buried in Arbor Vitae. The atmosphere in Madera County’s Superior Court was tense on Jan. 19, 1924. Several very important people had gathered there on that day to witness the outcome of a fight that was to settle the fate of a young movie star from Madera.
