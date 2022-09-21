Read full article on original website
11-run sixth inning carries Royals past Mariners 13-12
Michael Massey had a two-run homer and a two-run single in an 11-run sixth inning that propelled the Kansas City
Titans never trail in keeping Raiders winless with 24-22 win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw for 264 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and the Tennessee Titans never trailed Sunday, holding off the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22 for their first victory this season. Derrick Henry also ran for 85 yards and a touchdown. Henry also added 58 yards more receiving as the Titans (1-2) avoided their worst start since 2009 when they lost the first six games that season. The Raiders (0-3) are off to their worst start since 2018. A week after blowing a 20-point lead in losing to Arizona in overtime, the Raiders had every chance to get back in this game in the second half as they blanked Tennessee after halftime. Two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard celebrated his 100th regular-season game by picking off a Derek Carr pass in the end zone with 9:22 left.
DJ Reader Sounds Optimistic About Status After Suffering Knee Injury in Bengals' Win Over Jets
Cincinnati beat New York 27-12 on Sunday
WATCH: Texas Tech Student Attacks Longhorns Player After Red Raiders Upset Win
The Texas Tech student body has been known as a rowdy one over the years. On Saturday against the Longhorns, they may have taken it too far.
