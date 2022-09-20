ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefamuanonline.com

Cobb making history in Midway

One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
MIDWAY, FL
famunews.com

Lang and Mungen Busts Added to Gaither Statue

Dr. Gladys Lang, Coach Lang’s widow, reacts to seeing his bust unveiled. In 2001, the first statue was erected on FAMU’s campus. Donated by the FAMU Football Reunion, the depiction of Gaither was erected by former FAMU art professor Chester Williams. Two years later, the Football Reunion revisited the statue, adding many of Gaither’s assistant coaches busts to adorn the structure. Former FAMU Sports Hall of Fame football player Rudy Givens developed the initiative and raised the funds to get the project completed.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

FAMU students charge state with racial discrimination over school funding

‘Florida has purposefully engaged in a pattern and practice of racial discrimination … that has prevented HBCUs … from achieving parity with their traditionally White institution counterparts.’. Students at Florida A&M University (FAMU) have filed a class action lawsuit accusing the state of a “pattern” of racial discrimination...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Action News Jax

FAMU students file lawsuit alleging funding discrimination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Arguing that the state has failed to meet funding obligations and other commitments to Florida A&M University, six students on Thursday filed a potential class-action lawsuit accusing state officials of “intentional discrimination” against the historically Black school. The federal lawsuit alleged that the state...
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU turnover rates impact students

There is always change happening at Florida A&M University, but change doesn’t always have a positive impact on the students, especially when the change is what seems to have become a revolving door of professors, deans and advisors. Year after year professors, advisors, and deans move onto new ventures...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Bay News 9

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Equipment#Fitness#Sports Management#Equipment Manager#Famu
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus

Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Darrell Mudra, successful coach at all levels, dies at 93

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — College Football Hall of Fame coach Darrell Mudra, who won better than 70% of his games and two national championships in a career spanning the 1950s through the 1980s, has died. The National Football Foundation announced Mudra died Wednesday. He was 93.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
beckersspine.com

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adding multiple locations, physicians

Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is adding two locations and bolstering its team of surgeons, 850 Business Magazine reported Sept. 18. TOC Panama City will open in October and TOC Panama City Beach is expected to open in fall of 2024, the report said. The Panama City Beach facility, developed in conjunction with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Tallahassee-based Florida State University College of Medicine, will be located on the second floor of an 80,000-square-foot building.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Defending Champs Set for SWAC Opener

FAMU (3-11) left the state of North Carolina with a clean sweep in victories over UNC Greensboro, Elon, and North Carolina A&T, two of which – UNCG and NCAT – captured straight-set decisions. The Rattlers claimed their first Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship title a season ago – in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Do You Remember? A Look at September

The days of September are quickly passing, and autumn is upon us. It’s a perfect time to stop, smell the freshness in the air, and reminisce about some of the Septembers in our county’s history. September has always been a busy month, but September of 1925 was a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
famuathletics.com

Hudson, Ucar Earn SWAC Honors in Consecutive Weeks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Florida A&M volleyball's Brooke Hudson and Irem Ucar earned SWAC honors in consecutive weeks. Hudson earned Defensive Player of the Week for the third straight week, and Irem Ucar earned Setter of the Week for the second straight week since her return. Brooke Hudson - Defensive Player...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preliminary findings determined the victim was standing in the roadway operating the liftgate to a tractor-trailer moments before the crash, according to a TPD statement. A woman traveling east on Robert Trudy Perkins Way struck the man and he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy