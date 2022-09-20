Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FAMU students accuse Florida of ‘disparity, segregation’ between HBCUs & ‘traditionally white’ colleges
Six FAMU students are suing Florida for failing to keep colleges equitable on racial lines.
thefamuanonline.com
Cobb making history in Midway
One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
famunews.com
Lang and Mungen Busts Added to Gaither Statue
Dr. Gladys Lang, Coach Lang’s widow, reacts to seeing his bust unveiled. In 2001, the first statue was erected on FAMU’s campus. Donated by the FAMU Football Reunion, the depiction of Gaither was erected by former FAMU art professor Chester Williams. Two years later, the Football Reunion revisited the statue, adding many of Gaither’s assistant coaches busts to adorn the structure. Former FAMU Sports Hall of Fame football player Rudy Givens developed the initiative and raised the funds to get the project completed.
floridapolitics.com
FAMU students charge state with racial discrimination over school funding
‘Florida has purposefully engaged in a pattern and practice of racial discrimination … that has prevented HBCUs … from achieving parity with their traditionally White institution counterparts.’. Students at Florida A&M University (FAMU) have filed a class action lawsuit accusing the state of a “pattern” of racial discrimination...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FAMU students file lawsuit alleging funding discrimination
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Arguing that the state has failed to meet funding obligations and other commitments to Florida A&M University, six students on Thursday filed a potential class-action lawsuit accusing state officials of “intentional discrimination” against the historically Black school. The federal lawsuit alleged that the state...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU turnover rates impact students
There is always change happening at Florida A&M University, but change doesn’t always have a positive impact on the students, especially when the change is what seems to have become a revolving door of professors, deans and advisors. Year after year professors, advisors, and deans move onto new ventures...
Bay News 9
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act...
Hykeem Williams Picks FSU, Tyler Williams Up Next for Miami?
Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams selects FSU, and Miami is now on the clock to lock down Tyler Williams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus
Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Darrell Mudra, successful coach at all levels, dies at 93
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — College Football Hall of Fame coach Darrell Mudra, who won better than 70% of his games and two national championships in a career spanning the 1950s through the 1980s, has died. The National Football Foundation announced Mudra died Wednesday. He was 93.
footballscoop.com
Loved ones of Florida A&M's James Spady asking for help after an in-game medical incident
During their season opener vs North Carolina back in late August, Florida A&M assistant James Spady suffered a medical incident that caused him to lose his vision. After the game, he was taken to UNC Memorial hospital where he spent a week in the intensive care unit before eventually being released on September 5th.
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Madison County vs. Florida High
Madison County and Florida High are two Big Bend football teams synonymous with deep play-off runs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gadsden inmates provided with new career opportunity
The Florida Department of Corrections partnered with Tallahassee Community College to provide inmates at Gadsden Re-Entry Center with another chance.
beckersspine.com
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adding multiple locations, physicians
Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is adding two locations and bolstering its team of surgeons, 850 Business Magazine reported Sept. 18. TOC Panama City will open in October and TOC Panama City Beach is expected to open in fall of 2024, the report said. The Panama City Beach facility, developed in conjunction with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Tallahassee-based Florida State University College of Medicine, will be located on the second floor of an 80,000-square-foot building.
famuathletics.com
Defending Champs Set for SWAC Opener
FAMU (3-11) left the state of North Carolina with a clean sweep in victories over UNC Greensboro, Elon, and North Carolina A&T, two of which – UNCG and NCAT – captured straight-set decisions. The Rattlers claimed their first Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship title a season ago – in...
ecbpublishing.com
Do You Remember? A Look at September
The days of September are quickly passing, and autumn is upon us. It’s a perfect time to stop, smell the freshness in the air, and reminisce about some of the Septembers in our county’s history. September has always been a busy month, but September of 1925 was a...
WCTV
“I had no idea what MS was”: Tallahassee woman recalls stunning diagnosis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Natasha Acoff remembers it like it was yesterday. She woke up on Easter morning in 2014, and the whole left side of her body was numb. She knew the next day something was terribly wrong. “I got up and headed to work, and I’m traveling through...
famuathletics.com
Hudson, Ucar Earn SWAC Honors in Consecutive Weeks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Florida A&M volleyball's Brooke Hudson and Irem Ucar earned SWAC honors in consecutive weeks. Hudson earned Defensive Player of the Week for the third straight week, and Irem Ucar earned Setter of the Week for the second straight week since her return. Brooke Hudson - Defensive Player...
WCTV
UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preliminary findings determined the victim was standing in the roadway operating the liftgate to a tractor-trailer moments before the crash, according to a TPD statement. A woman traveling east on Robert Trudy Perkins Way struck the man and he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
WCTV
Greenville to celebrate Ray Charles’ birthday with musical tribute Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - North Florida and South Georgia residents are invited to celebrate the musical icon, Ray Charles, at his statue in Greenville, Florida, on his birthday, Friday, September 23. Ray Charles lived in Greenville until he was 15 years old, and the residents of the town beam with...
Comments / 0