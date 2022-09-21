Read full article on original website
Related
Woman dies after Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman died on Saturday after a crash in Rockford. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office responded to a local hospital for a female that had been involved in a crash at E. State Street and New Towne Drive, according to the office. An investigation revealed that 31-year-old Kenyesha Holliman had been […]
WIFR
More details released in Rockford officer-involved shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More information is released Monday concerning the identities of the officers involved in Sunday night’s shooting of a 17-year-old teen. Rockford Police Officers Ditzler and Austin are on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force. Both officers responded to a domestic...
KWQC
Man dead after falling out of moving car during altercation in Dixon, Illinois
DIXON, Ill.(KWQC) - A man is dead after an altercation in a car in Dixon, Illinois. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Palmyra Street in Dixon. 28-year-old Yishmael Sneed, 28, of Dixon, was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police say the man got into a physical altercation with the driver of the vehicle and then, he exited the vehicle while it was still moving.
nbc15.com
Man linked to last week’s Amber Alert in Madison arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has located the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert issued last week. On Monday, the department announced Paul Williams III was taken into custody on Friday afternoon. Dane Co. jail records show Williams, 36, has been booked for a federal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIFR
Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identify the woman shot to death inside her car early Sunday morning in Rockford. The Coroner says 32-year-old Trulisa Kyles was driving near 7th Street and 8th Avenue around 2 a.m. when she was shot and killed. Investigators say she didn’t survive her injuries, pronouncing her dead on the scene just before 3:15 a.m.
Police: Woman killed in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old woman died Sunday following a shooting earlier in the morning. Rockford Police responded to the 700 block of 7th Street just before around 1:50 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired that began in the 100 block of Broadway and extended north along 7th Street, according to the Rockford […]
nbc15.com
Madison PD search for suspect accused of inappropriately touching victim
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly asked a woman for money and then touched her inappropriately over the weekend. Officers met with the victim around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of North Thompson Drive and said she worked at an address nearby.
Police confiscate loaded stolen gun from teen after chase
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a teenager Sunday after a chase who they said had a loaded stolen gun. Officers were sent to the 5700 block of Raymond Road at around 6:10 p.m. after a caller reported that a man was chasing another man with a gun. Officers located a group of people on Russett Road, and a few...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Victim who died after exiting moving vehicle in Dixon identified
(WTVO) — Yishmael Q. Sneed, 28 of Dixon, had been identified as the man who died after exiting a moving vehicle Saturday. The Dixon Police Department was dispatched to the area of the 1200 block of Palmyra Street for a man that had sustained injuries involving an incident with a motor vehicle, according to the […]
WIFR
17-year-old hurt in Rockford officer-involved shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force takes over an investigation Saturday after an officer-involved shooting. Police responded around 9 p.m. to a domestic dispute involving a mother and her son in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way in Rockford. During the investigation, it was believed...
WIFR
Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
WIFR
Smoke engulfs warehouse in Lee County
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A large commercial fire in Lee County called for several units from surrounding areas to respond Monday. Around 11 a.m. Dixon Rural Fire Protection dispatched to the 2200 block of W 4th Street in Dixon for reports of a commercial fire. Smoke billowed from the building...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
Two Rockford officers placed on administrative leave pending investigation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force takes over an investigation Saturday after an officer-involved shooting. Police responded around 9 p.m. to a domestic dispute involving a mother and her son in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way in Rockford. During the investigation, it was believed...
Medical examiner’s office identifies body found floating in Lake Monona last week
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Lake Monona last week, but details in the case remain sparse. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Major Scene on The West Side
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of a Possible Death Investigation On The West Side
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Two hurt in shooting on Autumnash Lane in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Two victims were treated with non-life-threatening injuries Friday after a shooting in Machesney Park. Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to the 5400 block of Autumnash Ln. for reports of a shooting. Officers said one victim was shot, and the other victim suffered a non-gunshot...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Numerous Reports Of Very Aggressive Panhandlers, And Once Again All The Reports Said Police Were Called And The Police Did Absolutely Nothing
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATE: Rockford FD Releases Information On The Fire At A Local Business
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Dekalb on track to fine landlords thousands over housing criminals
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A proposal to end violence in Dekalb goes one step further, as city leaders try to fine landlords who house criminals in their units. An increase in crime has forced city officials to revisit an old rule that prevents landlords from housing criminals. " We have...
Comments / 4