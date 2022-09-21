ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Yardbarker

Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed

Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'

It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The Steelers were wrong to believe in QB Mitchell Trubisky

Once quarterbacks get past the developmental stage of their career, they rarely morph into something brand new overnight. While a Ryan Tannehill comes around every so often, Mitchell Trubisky's teetering stint with the Steelers is the latest example that a leopard usually doesn't change its spots. The Steelers didn't expect...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The best Bengals fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3

The 2022 NFL season may be young, but the Cincinnati Bengals are the early favorite for most disappointing team. After a last-second overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, the Bengals lost another heartbreaker at the last second against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Sitting at 0-2, Cincinnati needs to turn it around quickly in order to get back to the playoffs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

The 49ers Get Great News On George Kittle

With a 1-1 record and starting quarterback Trey Lance presumably done for the season with a severe ankle injury, the outlook for the San Francisco 49ers isn’t too bad, but there is a bit of reason for concern. Other than Lance, the team has had some other injuries, including...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel, a 'football savant,' used Allen Iverson for offensive inspiration

The impressive production of the Dolphins' passing offense through two games has shone a spotlight on Miami head coach Mike McDaniel and his unorthodox coaching methods. Former NFL receiver Andrew Hawkins, whom McDaniel coached during the 2014 season in Cleveland, recalled on "The Rich Eisen Show" that McDaniel would turn to none other than basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for inspiration.
MIAMI, FL

