With under five minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Vanderbilt it looked as though Missouri soccer was going to walk away with a draw and a point. But a breakdown in the Tiger's back line on a Vanderbilt counter attack ultimately washed out any hopes Missouri had. The Commodores' Maddie Baker scored in the 87th minute to take a late lead, and Vanderbilt added another on a breakaway in the final seconds to walk away with a 2-0 win.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO