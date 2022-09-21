Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer falls to Vanderbilt as late game struggles continue
With under five minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Vanderbilt it looked as though Missouri soccer was going to walk away with a draw and a point. But a breakdown in the Tiger's back line on a Vanderbilt counter attack ultimately washed out any hopes Missouri had. The Commodores' Maddie Baker scored in the 87th minute to take a late lead, and Vanderbilt added another on a breakaway in the final seconds to walk away with a 2-0 win.
Columbia Missourian
For Peat's sake: A win within reach, MU fumbles away SEC opener at Auburn
A contest littered with punts was decided by a fumble into the end zone in overtime. Nathaniel Peat broke free for a 20-yard rush, reaching out for the touchdown and dropping the ball, which was then recovered by Auburn in the end zone for a touchback, to end the contest.
Columbia Missourian
Taking stock of a perplexing afternoon on 'The Plains'
The rules of football fly completely out the window when teams travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium. It’s a lesson Alabama has learned several times over, even in its best seasons. Georgia was the recipient of another late-game Auburn miracle dubbed the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare.” On Saturday, Missouri fell victim to the latest near-unexplainable ending at Jordan-Hare in its first-ever trip to “The Plains.”
Columbia Missourian
Fumbling at the finish
Missouri football opened Southeastern Conference play Saturday in Auburn, and the highs and lows of in-conference football came out in full force during its 17-14 loss in overtime. Missouri and Auburn fought through regulation, and the game was tied at 14 entering overtime. Auburn kicked a field goal on their...
Columbia Missourian
Auburn 17, Missouri 14 (Final)
11 a.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama | TV: ESPN | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). Auburn, Anders Carlson 39-yard field goal. Auburn 17, Missouri 14. Second quarter. 0:30: Missouri, Brady Cook 1-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Missouri 14, Auburn 14. 9:34: Missouri,...
Columbia Missourian
Mistakes, lack of discipline doom Missouri in Auburn loss
Even before Nathaniel Peat dropped the ball, mental and physical mistakes haunted Missouri. Even before an offsides penalty gave Auburn kicker Anders Carlson a second chance at a field goal in overtime.
Columbia Missourian
Familiar to Drinkwitz, not so familiar to Missouri: MU football enters Auburn for first time
The seat is hot for Bryan Harsin. In only his second season at the helm for Auburn, he has taken backlash for incidents off the field and limited success on it. And for Missouri, it has coincidentally thrived on these occasions under coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Missouri at Auburn preview, and a birthday party
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the sixth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about the keys to Missouri's first matchup of SEC play and chat about some of the things they saw over the week of practice. Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell preview their Tiger Kickoff features regarding Dominic Lovett's rise to success and Eliah Drinkwitz's humble beginnings.
Columbia Missourian
'Before he became Eli': A look back at Drinkwitz's beginning at Auburn
Ask anyone who played for Auburn during its 2010-11 BCS national championship season, and they’ll likely remember the ice cream bars. A staple of any Thursday walk-through, the frozen treat served as a small reward players and staff looked forward to after another grueling practice. One Thursday, amidst a...
Columbia Missourian
Shifty, fast, good hands: Lovett breaking out for Missouri
One day in the spring of 2021, D’ionte “Boo” Smith and Keke Chism were talking about their new freshman teammate from East St. Louis. The one who asked every question, eager to learn. The one who flashed repeatedly in one-on-ones with his hands and his speed. Dominic...
Columbia Missourian
Tolton's defense prepares to adjust against Bishop DuBourg/Hancock
Approaching the midway point of the regular season, Tolton (3-1) faces a rare challenge defensively. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, all four of Tolton’s opponents have primarily based their offenses around a run-first philosophy. Bishop DuBourg/Hancock (0-4), led by coach Chad Masters, comes to Columbia with a different approach.
Columbia Missourian
Boonville Pirates struggle against high-flying Blair Oaks Falcons offense
Blair Oaks hosted Boonville Friday night and had absolutely no mercy for its guests, decimating the Pirates defense and coming up with a 52-13 win. The Falcons are now 5-0 this season and sit comfortably atop the Tri-County Conference. Boonville falls to 3-2 on the year. The Falcons offense wasted...
Columbia Missourian
Cavaliers use second half surge to beat Jays
Expected to be a high-scoring matchup, Capital City relied on its defense Friday to defeat Jefferson City 28-7. Jefferson City capped off an over seven minute, 99-yard touchdown drive with a one-yard rush from Ethan Garnett to take a 7-0 lead into halftime.
Columbia Missourian
Hermann remains undefeated after rivalry game
In a non-conference rivalry game, Hermann (5-0) defeated Owensville (3-2) 38-16 Friday night at Dutchmen Stadium. The rivalry, called the Gasconade County Bowl, has been close over the past four seasons. This season, however, Hermann took a commanding 16-0 early and never gave up the lead.
Columbia Missourian
Harrisburg earns homecoming victory
Salisbury quarterback Ryan Binder's tremendous season stalled Friday as the Panthers lost to Harrisburg 14-12. Binder came into this game with over 1,000 passing yards this season, but couldn't overcome the Bulldogs as the Panthers (3-2) suffered their second loss of the season.
Columbia Missourian
Hands Held High
The rainy skies of the afternoon gave way to the lights over the field Friday night. One homecoming ended in massive victory, one in heart wrenching defeat. Cheer teams brought the crowds to their feet, and the play on the field kept them there. Our team of visual storytellers once...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College women's soccer trounces Lyon 10-0
No. 16 Columbia College women's soccer kicked off American Midwest Conference play Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas, against Lyon and made a resounding statement, beating the Scots 10-0. The Cougars (5-3-1, 1-0) set the tone early as they scored just two minutes into the game courtesy of Abigail Logan. By the...
Columbia Missourian
Tolton routs Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 63-0
By the time Bishop DuBourg/Hancock stopped Tolton’s offense for the first time late in the second quarter, Friday night’s game in Columbia was well out of hand. The Trailblazers scored eight touchdowns before the visitors made a stop and excelled in every phase of the game en route to a 63-0 home win.
Columbia Missourian
Rocking the Boat
As Fall begins, teams continue to try to either continue their success or turn their seasons around. Tolton continued their winning ways on homecoming, beating Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 63-0. Helias Catholic’s homecoming, however, did not end on a bright note, as the Crusaders lost 31-0 to Rock Bridge. Capital City won their matchup with intra-city rival Jefferson City 28-7. Centralia lost their first game of the season to Monroe City 28-7, and Fulton continues to struggle this year, as the Hornets dropped their fifth straight game of the season to Moberly, 28-14. Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents ‘Under the Lights’
Columbia Missourian
Fulton's defense struggles against Moberly
Fulton football (0-5) answered Moberly's (3-2) aggressive offense through the first half but couldn’t see it through to the end where it lost 28-14. Moberly capitalized on Fulton’s lack of yardage in its first-half possessions, resulting to points on the board early. A successful pass from quarterback Collin Huffman to wide receiver Derieus Wallace kicked off the Spartans’ offensive momentum and set the tone for the game.
