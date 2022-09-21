ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

Chestertown asked to assist with eviction relief

By By MACKENZIE BRADY
Kent County News
Kent County News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYpAU_0i4wkpZx00

CHESTERTOWN — Some families in a rental community in Chestertown could be forced out of their homes now that the COVID-related ban on evictions has ended, according to a memo presentation Councilman Tim O’Brien gave the mayor and council here Monday.

The memo, written by Kent County Local Management Board Director Rosemary Ramsey-Granillo, asked the council to consider reimbursing funds spent by nonprofits aiding families at Chestertown Landing, a 132-unit complex located off Morgnec Road, affected by the Aug. 15, 2021 end of the COVID-related ban on evictions.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Delaware Veterans' Stand Down is Back After Two Year Hiatus

DOVER, Del. - Hundreds of veterans in Delaware attended the annual Veterans' Stand Down at Schutte Park in Dover today. The event was canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. The Veterans' Stand Down is organized, planned and carried out by a volunteer committee that plans year-round....
DOVER, DE
wypr.org

Meet the Republican seeking top executive spot in Baltimore County, promising ‘revolutionary change’

The Republican nominee vying to become Baltimore County’s next county executive promised voters a ‘revolutionary change in government’ if elected this November. Former Delegate Pat McDonough said he would fire the county police chief, sever ties with Baltimore City, and regain control over the school system curriculum. McDonough laid out his plans to a gathering of about a dozen people earlier this week at the Perry Hall Public library.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Chestertown, MD
Government
CBS Baltimore

St. Vincent de Paul helps homeless young adults find places to live, security

BALTIMORE -- A network of people dedicates their time to helping young adults without housing secure a place to call their own and become self-sufficient.This assistance is made possible through Promise Housing—a program through St. Vincent de Paul.Ahead of Equinox, the voluntary organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, which will take place on Saturday, WJZ is highlighting the organization's mission to end homelessness in the Baltimore area.There are two different services available to people between the ages of 18 and 24.There is the permanent support of house program, which "includes our youth who have a documented disability and who have chronic...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Thieves Target Public USPS Mailboxes in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - They're a convenient way to drop off a letter, invitation or even a check, but thieves are targeting those blue U.S. Postal Service mailboxes you see all over town. Andrew Clark, who lives in Cambridge says he can not believe a criminal would stoop to this level.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant

Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnav.com

Another Rabid Wild Animal Found Near Annapolis

A raccoon found in the Annapolis area earlier this week has tested positive for rabies prompting the Anne Arundel County Department of Health to issue an alert. The animal was found near the intersection of Westwick Court and Saddle Ridge Road in the Hunt Meadow neighborhood. If you, your child,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
WDEL 1150AM

Dover, Firefly experiencing water discoloration problems

Dover's water system has experienced a problem just in time for the start of the Firefly Music Festival. Dover Public Works announced last night that some water in their system near the Festival was turning brown, due to an issue near the Persimmon Creek. Firefly officials were offering bottled water...
DOVER, DE
wnav.com

So Long to Snow Days in Anne Arundel County Schools

The collective groans of "aw-man!" keep rolling through the state of Maryland as Anne Arundel's board of education has decided that there will not be any days off for inclement weather. So-long School Days! Welcome back to virtual learning days when travel is too perilous to head out to school.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

New rules take effect Friday at Baltimore County school sporting events

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A new set of rules will take effect Friday for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS issued a stern warning unsafe and unruly behavior that will not be tolerated at sporting events. The new directive comes just ahead of a number of high school games set to be played across the county.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
thegreyhound.org

Students React to Increase in COVID-19 Cases on Campus

Over the past two weeks, seats have become noticeably empty as students continue to test positive for COVID-19. These students then begin the isolation period, creating a noticeable decline in class attendance. As the semester has continued, some students have taken notice. “I’ve just noticed a lot of my classmates...
BALTIMORE, MD
delawaretoday.com

Two Family Homes in Delaware Perfect for Raising Kids

With open-concept living spaces and abundant outdoor recreation, these homes on quiet cul-de-sacs are great places to raise kids. A flowing first-floor layout facilitates togetherness in this family home. The recently remodeled kitchen is an inviting hub, open to a family room and breakfast room. Turn left at the basketball hoop at the end of the drive and enter an outdoor oasis with hot tub and pool. Located in the Appoquinimink School District.
NEWARK, DE
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
635
Followers
912
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy