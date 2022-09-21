Chestertown asked to assist with eviction relief

CHESTERTOWN — Some families in a rental community in Chestertown could be forced out of their homes now that the COVID-related ban on evictions has ended, according to a memo presentation Councilman Tim O’Brien gave the mayor and council here Monday.

The memo, written by Kent County Local Management Board Director Rosemary Ramsey-Granillo, asked the council to consider reimbursing funds spent by nonprofits aiding families at Chestertown Landing, a 132-unit complex located off Morgnec Road, affected by the Aug. 15, 2021 end of the COVID-related ban on evictions.