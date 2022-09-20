Read full article on original website
Video shows train hitting police car with suspect inside
Police in Colorado have release body-cam video that shows a Platteville Police Department vehicle parked on railroad tracks before it was hit by a train while a woman was detained in the back seat.
Deputy killed in hit-and-run by undocumented immigrant
FORT COLLINS, CO.– — A 24-year-old deputy has died after she was fatally struck by an undocumented drunk driver. The incident occurred Sunday night near Greeley as Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work. Authorities say the suspect was driving drunk when he struck the Weld...
Woman who claimed she shot intruder convicted of attempted murder
AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a woman on Thursday of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with a shooting in July of last year. Emily Janis Strunk called 911 around 12:30 a.m on July 21, 2021, and reported that she had shot a man who had forced his way into her apartment. She also reported to Aurora Police that she had a previous relationship with the man.
Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police
Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.
10-year-old escapes alleged abduction at Thornton’s STEM Launch
The Thornton Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction that happened at STEM Launch on Friday morning.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Chambers Road in Aurora
A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that never stopped for her when she was crossing the road in Aurora on Wednesday night. According to Aurora Police Department, close to 8:15 p.m., the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk at the intersection with N Chambers Road and E 12th Ave when she was hit by a vehicle — suspected to be an older white pickup truck, possibly a GMC. Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was making a left turn from 12th Ave onto Chambers when the woman was hit, and the driver in the truck never stopped to help her.Police responded to the scene and found the woman lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. APD says this was the 34th deadly crash in the city since the beginning of 2022. Anyone with information can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000.
Greeley woman hurt in train crash while in police custody identified
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified a woman who suffered serous injuries while in police custody last week. CBI said 20-year-old Yareni Rios Gonzalez of Greeley suffered serious bodily injury after she was struck by a train while being detained inside a Platteville police cruiser that was parked on railroad tracks at U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 38. Rios-Gonzales is expected to survive. She was arrested by Platteville police in connection with a road rage incident involving a gun in Fort Lupton.
Crews respond to vehicle stuck in Fort Collins building, 1 hospitalized
Emergency crews were called to an interesting scene in Fort Collins on Friday morning after a vehicle was reportedly stuck inside a building.
Suspect injured in train crash with squad car
It started as a reported menacing with a gun all in Fort Lupton Sept. 16. The initial incident ended with a collision between a train and a squad car in Platteville, and it continued Sept. 21 with a statement from Fort Lupton police that it will release body camera video, though it may take “:several days” because of the amount of video involved.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Gary Brown
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Broomfield Police promote ‘9 p.m. Routine’ to reduce crime
The Broomfield Police Department is turning to a social media campaign in hopes of reducing thefts. For the last three years Broomfield Police have undertaken the educational effort to reduce property crime, according to Police Public Information Officer Rachel Haslett. “The 9 p.m. Routine was something that became popular nationwide...
Inside Boulder's Repeat Jail Horror Show
Two days after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office agreed to pay $400,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who'd been tased while under restraint, a sergeant with the department jolted Travis Cole under extremely similar circumstances. Now Cole is pressing his own suit, which is accompanied by a...
[VIDEO] Shocking footage shows train hit cop car with detained woman inside
Shocking footage of the moment a train plowed into a Platteville Police vehicle with a detained woman inside has been shared online by 9News investigative journalist Jeremy Jojola. According to Jojola, the footage was obtained from the Fort Lupton Police Department, who had officers on the scene at the time...
Update: Serious bodily injury incident in Platteville
Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continue to investigate an incident where a woman in the back of a patrol car was struck by a train near US85 and County Rd. 38, north of Platteville, just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. She sustained Serious Bodily Injuries (SBI) and was taken to a Greeley hospital for treatment. (Link to the original news release)
Ex-Circle-K worker says she was fired for defending self during robbery
For 16 years 74-year-old Mary Moreno says she was a well-liked employee of Circle-K. "I went on and beyond what they expected of me," she said speaking the offices of the Rathod Mohamedbhi Law Firm. She says all of that changed when new management took over. She says they treated her badly and often scheduled her to work alone at the store without breaks. It's a decision she says puts her in danger. On Oct. 4, 2020, she was working a night shift at a store located at 9489 Sheridan Blvd. in Westminster. Around 7 p.m., a man came in holding what she...
Charges filed against man shot by Fort Collins officer
FORT COLLINS, Colo — Charges have been filed against a man who was shot by a Fort Collins police officer at an apartment complex earlier this month, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. An officer shot Michael Cordova, 18, as officers tried to detain his father, Isaac Cordova, at...
1 person killed in I-25 semi crash in Thornton
A driver was killed in a crash with a semitrailer on Interstate 25 in the same location as a tanker rollover hours before on Thursday.
Weld County Deputy, Just Shy of 25th Birthday, Killed in Hit and Run
NOTE: Police have since arrested the suspect. Read the updated story here. The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is mourning the death of one of its deputies. WCSO initially reported the incident in a Sunday (Sept. 18) Facebook post, stating that a hit-and-run collision between a white van and a motorcycle occurred around 5:30 p.m. north of Greeley, leaving the motorcyclist dead.
Colorado Woman Left in Squad Car Parked on Tracks Expected to Survive Freight Train Crash
A police officer in Colorado is on paid administrative leave after he parked his patrol car on a set of train tracks, leaving a young woman in the back to be struck by a freight train. The incident occurred last Friday around 7:30 p.m. in the small town of Platteville,...
Victim Identified and Colorado Cop on Leave After Freight Train Struck Squad Car with Young Woman Inside
A Platteville, Colorado police officer has reportedly been placed on leave after stopping a squad car on railroad tracks, putting a detainee inside, and leaving the car and the detainee to be subsequently struck by a freight train. The detainee, who has since been identified as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez of...
