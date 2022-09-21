With fall in full swing, what could be more fun to get into the season than an old-fashioned train ride to pick your own pumpkin?. The Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum is a narrow gauge railway just north of Wiscasset that runs on a rail right-of-way that was abandoned in 1939. 3.2 miles of the rail have been reconstructed and excursion trains powered by a steam locomotive take passengers back and forth over the line for a 6-mile round trip.

ALNA, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO