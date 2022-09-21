Read full article on original website
WLOX
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Tropical Storm Ian forms; likely to impact Florida next week. Tonight, we are going to be quite pleasant with lows in the 60s inland a near 70 closer to the coast. Into the weekend, the humidity will rise again, and we will see a slight chance for a few scattered showers. Another more potent front will arrive early next week bringing more seasonal temperatures, lower humidity and drier conditions. This front will also help steer Tropical Depression Nine away from South Mississippi (cue the applause). Next week we will still keep a close eye on the Gulf since it still looks like TD Nine could be a tropical storm or hurricane in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
WLOX
Wesley's Friday Morning Tropics Update
Today is going to be a beautiful day, but it will be hot but not as hot as yesterday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. The humidity is a little lower thanks to the passage of a cool front. We are also enjoying a northerly flow today. If you can find the shade, you’ll be golden today. Tonight, we are going to be quite pleasant with lows in the 60s inland a near 70 closer to the coast. Into the weekend, the humidity will rise again, and we will see a slight chance for a few scattered showers. Another more potent front will arrive early next week bringing more seasonal temperatures, lower humidity and drier conditions. This front will also help steer Tropical Depression Nine away from South Mississippi (cue the applause). Next week we will still keep a close eye on the Gulf since it still looks like TD Nine could be a tropical storm or hurricane in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
WDAM-TV
Pecan Fest gives visitors a look at pioneer past
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people took advantage of great weather Saturday to visit the Fulmer Farmstead in Perry County for Day Two of the Mississippi Pecan Festival. Lots of vendors were at the event, selling hand-made products and specialty foods. There were demonstrations of antique engines and plenty...
WLOX
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Impacts from a tropical system in the Gulf next week are expected to mainly target Florida and spare Mississippi, based on the latest info. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The past couple of days have been...
breezynews.com
Fire Danger Posted for Monday
With a cold front sweeping across Mississippi on Monday, lower humidity is expected. And coupled with breezy winds as Ian moves north through the Gulf of Mexico, fire danger will be increasing across part of the state, mostly along and north of I-20. The National Weather Service is posting a limited threat.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Millions in RESTORE funds allocated for Broadwater Marina restoration, airport
JACKSON, Mississippi -- The U.S. Treasury Department has awarded grants totaling more than $11 million for two Mississippi RESTORE projects: the restoration of the Broadwater Marina and improvements to the Gulfport-Biloxi airport, Gov. Tate Reeves announced this week. Reeves initially approved the projects after recommendations from the Gulf Coast Advisory...
wtva.com
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man
It was announced on September 22, 2022 that Pyron had waived his extradition to Louisiana.
Here are the upcoming Halloween events in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Halloween season quickly approaching, many cities and organizations across the Jackson-metro are and the Pine Belt plan to host events. Here are some of the events that you can look forward to in 2022. Central Mississippi: Krew of Boo Spooky Parade – Downtown Bolton, Oct. 1 starting at 5 […]
WLOX
Ocean Springs @ D'Iberville Volleyball (09/22/22)
Highlights from Gulfport, Vancleave, and Biloxi. Plays of the Night (9/23/22) Plays of the night from St. Martin Middle and Vancleave. Friday Night Football Showdown Part 1 (09/23/22) Updated: 5 hours ago. Highlights from Gautier and Harrison Central. HAPPENING NOW: Pickleball growing in popularity along the coast. Updated: 10 hours...
Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
styleblueprint.com
A Guide to Mississippi’s Not-So-Square Town Squares
Nothing epitomizes Southern charm more than a courthouse square. It’s a place where locals gather to reminisce, relax, connect, celebrate, and feel part of a community. It’s where the past, present, and future of a town intersect and its very heart is revealed. You’ll find some of the South’s best downtown squares in Mississippi. Not only have these historic squares stood the test of time, but they’ve evolved into hip and happening destinations. Here are a few of our favorites to visit!
actionnews5.com
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
Rocket Lab’s engine test facility moves to Stennis
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rocket Lab will locate an engine test facility for its new large rocket Neutron at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Hancock County. Rocket Lab has selected Stennis Space Center as the site of the test and development complex for Archimedes, its Neutron rocket engines. “The strong support from NASA and […]
WAPT
Mississippi State Fair will have added security this year
JACKSON, Miss. — Increased security and no unsupervised kids after 9 p.m. will be part of this year's Mississippi State Fair. The Mississippi State Fair is coming up, and many leaders have been planning ahead as safety concerns rise. Multiple law enforcement agencies are working together to keep people...
WLOX
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it...
46 Mississippi high schools receive College Success Award
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that 46 high schools in the state received the prestigious 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org. “This is a unique award, and it’s an award that uses strictly data to come up with schools that are doing an exceptional job at preparing kids for […]
$30M in grants to expand internet service in rural Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced more than $30.0 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development funding for broadband fiber delivery to residents in seven rural Mississippi counties. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said two USDA ReConnect Program grants have been approved for TEC of Jackson and Bay Springs Telephone Co. for fiber-to-home network service […]
Police: Disabled Mississippi man missing for nearly 5 days
An alert has been issued for a Mississippi man missing for nearly 5 days. The Vicksburg Police Department has released an alert for a missing person, Morgan Bartholomew Bell. Bell is a 50-year-old Black male who is disabled and is a severe diabetic. He was last seen on Sept. 17...
