Today is going to be a beautiful day, but it will be hot but not as hot as yesterday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. The humidity is a little lower thanks to the passage of a cool front. We are also enjoying a northerly flow today. If you can find the shade, you’ll be golden today. Tonight, we are going to be quite pleasant with lows in the 60s inland a near 70 closer to the coast. Into the weekend, the humidity will rise again, and we will see a slight chance for a few scattered showers. Another more potent front will arrive early next week bringing more seasonal temperatures, lower humidity and drier conditions. This front will also help steer Tropical Depression Nine away from South Mississippi (cue the applause). Next week we will still keep a close eye on the Gulf since it still looks like TD Nine could be a tropical storm or hurricane in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO