Diamondhead, MS

WLOX

Happening This Weekend: Hancock County Fair

SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer. On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. Kruisin’ for Kids car show raises money for St. Martin children. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Cayce Seal Memorial Bass Tournament draws in over 60 contestants

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If Cayce Seal were here, he’d likely be fishing on a day like this. “I couldn’t think of any other way to honor his memory and support his family than to do something like this that he loved to do, and that’s fishing,” said Jesse Williams.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Allen Toyota owner purchases Blow Fly Inn

Current Allen Toyota owner and Tripletails partner Jonathan Allen is dipping his toes further into the food business by purchasing the Blow Fly Inn. The restaurant was founded in 1955 and has been a staple to Gulf Coast residents — including Allen. Allen plans to make some minor changes...
GULFPORT, MS
City
Gulfport, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
City
Diamondhead, MS
WLOX

North Bay Elementary opens up time capsule dating back to 1997

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Have you ever put something in a time capsule as a kid and opened it up as an adult? One coastal elementary school did just that on Friday. North Bay Elementary School in Bay St. Louis opened a time capsule from 1997. The school invited the former students who participated in the project 25 years ago.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

HAPPENING NOW: Pickleball growing in popularity along the coast

The tournament continues at the Diamondhead, Sunkist and Windance courses and ends Sunday with play at Fallen Oak. Coastal Capital Dispensary plans to officially open November 1st. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Coastal Capital Dispensary plans to officially open November 1st. Over 20 teams to compete in End of Summer...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
WLOX

Cow Festival happening this weekend in Carriere

Stephanie Poole joins us live from Biloxi with more on tonight's event. Biloxi firefighters also stood watch and displayed a large American Flag during the ceremony at Lighthouse park. Harrison Co. blood drive successful, exceeds donation goal. Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT. |. The event, hosted by...
CARRIERE, MS
WGNO

Port NOLA gives update on progress in St. Bernard Parish

ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Saturday, the Save Our St. Bernard (SOS) organization held a fundraiser to help their fight against the Port of New Orleans’ plan to build a cargo port in Violet. “Every other city puts these terminals in highly industrialized areas of the city,” SOS President Robby Showalter said. “What they want to […]
VIOLET, LA
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Millions in RESTORE funds allocated for Broadwater Marina restoration, airport

JACKSON, Mississippi -- The U.S. Treasury Department has awarded grants totaling more than $11 million for two Mississippi RESTORE projects: the restoration of the Broadwater Marina and improvements to the Gulfport-Biloxi airport, Gov. Tate Reeves announced this week. Reeves initially approved the projects after recommendations from the Gulf Coast Advisory...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Cruisin' the Coast revving up for 2022

The tournament continues at the Diamondhead, Sunkist and Windance courses and ends Sunday with play at Fallen Oak. Stephanie Poole is at Donal M. Snyder Community Center where the fun is underway. Coastal Capital Dispensary plans to officially open November 1st. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Coastal Capital Dispensary plans...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
WLOX

Pontoon boat overturns in Woolmarket

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters on the Biloxi River near Orangutan’s were left with a scare after their boat overturned, dumping all of its passengers into the water. The incident reportedly took place after a boater reached to grab their hat which had fallen into the water. A passerby who witnessed the event was able to contact first responders.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Annual Slavic Invitational Tournament tees off in Diamondhead

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - There are plenty of adjectives to describe a good smack of a golf ball. Crushed. Nailed. Smashed. Or, maybe just lucky. That might be where Keith Diaz fits in, if you believe his self-diagnosis. “Oh, we’re getting worse,” he said with a huge laugh. “There’s no...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
WLOX

Junior Auxiliary holds annual Homecoming Closet

SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer. On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Carnival Rides, local cuisine and rodeo fun -- all that's happening in the...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

