Olivia Wilde Says She Was ‘A Little Meaner’ to Daughter Daisy While Filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Olivia Wilde was joined by a familiar face in Don’t Worry Darling — her daughter, Daisy! “[That] is my real daughter, that’s Daisy and she was very good at playing my daughter,” Wilde, 38, gushed during a Wednesday, September 21, appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “She was wonderful.” The New York native, who also directed and […]
Naomi Watts and Ex Liev Schreiber’s Blended Family Album With 2 Children, New Partners: See Photos
One happy family! Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber dated for 11 years before breaking up, but have since remained amicable and supportive coparents. “We’re doing things very differently,” the Glass Castle actress told PorterEdit in August 2019. “I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound. We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”
Britney Spears’ Son Jayden Federline Explains Why He and His Brother Didn’t Attend Her Wedding to Sam Asghari
Here's why Britney Spears' sons weren't at her wedding, according to Jayden Federline.
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
Drew Barrymore Cries During Reunion With Ex Justin Long: We Had a ‘Hedonistic’ Romance
Tearful reunion. Drew Barrymore got emotional with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during a recent interview as they reflected on their past relationship. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” the Never Been Kissed actress, 47, said to Long, 44, on her eponymous talk show on Monday, September 12. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey make their Emmys debut
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at this year’s Emmys. The couple, which confirmed their relationship earlier this year, looked elegant and happy to support each other through the evening. Cuoco wore a stunning pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral details while...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Passionately Kiss During NYC Date Night Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Release
Don’t worry darling, their relationship is doing just fine. As Harry Styles completed his Madison Square Garden residency and celebrated Don’t Worry Darling’s release, the rock star and his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, enjoyed a hot-and-heavy date night. During a romantic Thursday, September 22, outing in New York...
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Hilary Duff Reveals Which of Her Kids Will "Definitely" Follow in Her Footsteps
Watch: Hilary Duff Talks Stripping Down for Women's Health Cover. Hilary Duff has one talented toddler. The How I Met You Father star's 3-year-old daughter Banks Bair not only shares her looks but also her love of performing. Chatting about her kids—including son Luca Comrie, 10, and 17-month-old daughter Mae Bair—exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop, the actress revealed why she thinks Banks will "definitely" join the entertainment industry in the future.
Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos
Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
Josh Duhamel Gushes About Audra Mari as Pair Walk First Red Carpet Since Wedding: 'I'm Lucky'
The couple exchanged wedding vows earlier this month in North Dakota after announcing their engagement in January Josh Duhamel is in marital bliss! The actor and his wife Audra Mari made their first red carpet appearance since getting married in Fargo, North Dakota earlier this month, attending the premiere of the actor's new movie Bandit on Wednesday at Harmony Gold Theatre in Los Angeles. On the carpet, Duhamel looked dapper in an all-black suit. Mari, a model and 2016's Miss World America, was equally fashionable in a black dress with a high-low hemline...
Busy Philipps’ Child Birdie and More Celeb Kids Following Their Parents’ Acting Footsteps
It’s in their genes! Busy Philipps and more celebrity parents’ kids are into acting, just like their moms and dads. News broke in July 2021 that the Dawson’s Creek alum’s eldest child, Birdie, had been cast in a non-binary role in Gloria Calderón Kellett's With Love. “This just made me cry,” the former Busy Tonight […]
