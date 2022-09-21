Read full article on original website
Warning for Samsung owners as ‘data breach’ leaks customers’ personal info online
SAMSUNG has admitted that it suffered a cyber security breach in July that compromised the data of some users in the U.S. The hack revealed customers’ names, birthdays, contact information and more, the South Korean tech titan said Friday. Samsung, one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers, said it...
laptopmag.com
How to delete Google search history — Protect your privacy
Wondering how to delete Google search history? You aren’t alone, our Google search histories have become almost sacred. For many, this level of privacy is expected, though few realize just how much information they’re willingly handing over. Privacy is no longer assured, but something we should protect at all costs.
technewstoday.com
How to Make Shared Google Calendar?
Google came up with its own workspace in 2020 when the globe shifted to digitalization. Formerly known as Google Suite, Google Workspace includes GMail, GCalendar, GDrive, GDocs Editors, and GMeet. The remote workspace continues to be a great success due to its functionality. You can do a little bit of...
thebossmagazine.com
How to Stay Safe and Private on the Internet
In times like these, where privacy and anonymity on the internet are pretty much non-existent,. VPN sales are breaking records left and right. A VPN allows you to browse the internet completely privately and anonymously. Even for the internet provider, getting a grip on your data is hard when using a VPN. If you are someone who values privacy and anonymity, not having a VPN doesn’t make sense. Also, using tools like privacy browsers can help you a lot in the war of data selling and cookie tracking.
ZDNet
Jit and ZAP: Improving programming security
Jit, a startup programming security company, dreams of being a top security power. To help make those dreams a reality, Jit recently hired Simon Bennetts, the founder of the world's most popular web app security scanner, Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP). At Jit, Bennetts will...
DIY Photography
Hurry up and claim your share of Google’s $100 million privacy settlement before 24 September
Earlier this year, the state of Illinois filed a class action lawsuit against Google over Google Photos’ privacy concerns. The company settled, and it was to pay a total of $100 million to anyone who used the app. And if you lived in Illinois between 2015 and 2022, hurry up: you only have a few days left to apply for your cut of the payout.
ZDNet
Why MFA matters: These attackers cracked admin accounts then used Exchange to send spam
Microsoft has exposed a crafty case of OAuth app abuse that allowed the attackers to reconfigure the victim's Exchange server to send spam. The point of the elaborate attack was to make mass spam – promoting a fake sweepstake – look like it originated from the compromised Exchange domain rather than the actual origins, which were either their own IP address or third-party email marketing services, according to Microsoft.
ConsumerAffairs
Google tracks you 39 ways -- the most of any Big Tech company, a new analysis suggests
A new analysis of how people are tracked on the internet confirms that wherever you lead, Big Tech will follow – and, Big Tech doesn’t always ask your permission. According to an analysis by StockApps, the titan of tracking is Google. Out of the five major digital firms – Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, and Apple – Google mines the biggest chunk of data on its users at 39 different data points.
komando.com
Antivirus warning: What to do if you see this warning from McAfee
Have you ever received a scary email regarding a product or program you don’t use? That’s what phishing is all about. Scammers send messages to countless inboxes, hoping someone will bite. A recent scam involved people getting fake Norton 360 Deluxe software messages informing them that they were...
A new US data privacy measure promises to offer you greater control over your data and change how businesses handle it
In many ways, there are no laws in the U.S. that protect data privacy. Even though there are some protections for health and financial data, the United States, which is home to some of the biggest tech companies in the world, like Apple, Amazon, Google, and Meta (Facebook), does not have a federal law that protects data privacy in a comprehensive way. This means that U.S. citizens have less privacy protection for their data than people in other countries. But that could soon change.
ZDNet
These handy tools can diagnose and fix your broken iPhone
So, the new iPhone 14 is the most repairable smartphone since the iPhone 7, according to the experts over at iFixit. This makes sense, since not only has Apple been working to make it easier for owners to repair their devices, but it also helps Apple technicians when they are repairing iPhones.
ZDNet
These walkie-talkies connect to your phone and even offer weather alerts
You may think walkie-talkies are a thing of the past since we have smartphones, but there are always situations where cellular connectivity is limited, or you may not want to buy your kid a smartphone just yet. Walkie-talkies are great for communicating within a specific mile range, and while their...
CNET
Protect Your Home Wi-Fi Network From Hackers. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. Just last year, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion, and while phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also a significant factor. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by a little home network security.
Google now allows you to remove your personal information from its search results
We deserve control over our personal information.
Business Insider
7 ways to troubleshoot if your IP address has been temporarily blocked from accessing a website
Your IP address might be blocked on a website if you try logging in too many times or if you're suspected of being a spammer. You can wait 24 hours if the ban was temporary, or check to see if you've been blacklisted by checking a public list. You can...
CNET
Don't Let Your Home Wi-Fi Get Hacked. Here's What to Do
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
IFLScience
Google's New Tool Makes It Easier To Remove Your Info From Searches
Google is rolling out a new tool that will make it easier to remove your contact details and other personal information from its searches. Known as the “Results about you” tool, it was first announced by the tech giant back in May and is now reportedly starting to go live for some users, according to a report by 9to5Google.
makeuseof.com
How to Maintain Your Privacy While Using Reddit: 8 Tips
Reddit is primarily a discussion forum where people can talk about anything. Over time, it has been regarded as an interactive place for all users. From news to debates, cooking, and fashion, Reddit has got you covered. Despite all this, many people are concerned about their privacy on the platform....
ZDNet
IOGEAR launches sale on work from home tech, accessories
Our work lives are now in a constant state of evolution -- or struggle, depending on the company and employee's perspective. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to work from home without warning, with businesses and workers alike hastily setting up temporary offices at home, in a spare room, garden shed, or the corner of the kitchen -- but as time passed, we began to see the true impact of this enforced new way of life.
Apple Insider
Mozilla rampages over a lack of browser choice
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Mozilla has taken aim at Apple, Google, and Microsoft, declaring in a report that operating systems make it too hard for other browsers, such as Firefox, to be used on the platforms they control.
