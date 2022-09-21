ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

laptopmag.com

How to delete Google search history — Protect your privacy

Wondering how to delete Google search history? You aren’t alone, our Google search histories have become almost sacred. For many, this level of privacy is expected, though few realize just how much information they’re willingly handing over. Privacy is no longer assured, but something we should protect at all costs.
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to Make Shared Google Calendar?

Google came up with its own workspace in 2020 when the globe shifted to digitalization. Formerly known as Google Suite, Google Workspace includes GMail, GCalendar, GDrive, GDocs Editors, and GMeet. The remote workspace continues to be a great success due to its functionality. You can do a little bit of...
SOFTWARE
thebossmagazine.com

How to Stay Safe and Private on the Internet

In times like these, where privacy and anonymity on the internet are pretty much non-existent,. VPN sales are breaking records left and right. A VPN allows you to browse the internet completely privately and anonymously. Even for the internet provider, getting a grip on your data is hard when using a VPN. If you are someone who values privacy and anonymity, not having a VPN doesn’t make sense. Also, using tools like privacy browsers can help you a lot in the war of data selling and cookie tracking.
INTERNET
#Macos
ZDNet

Jit and ZAP: Improving programming security

Jit, a startup programming security company, dreams of being a top security power. To help make those dreams a reality, Jit recently hired Simon Bennetts, the founder of the world's most popular web app security scanner, Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP). At Jit, Bennetts will...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Why MFA matters: These attackers cracked admin accounts then used Exchange to send spam

Microsoft has exposed a crafty case of OAuth app abuse that allowed the attackers to reconfigure the victim's Exchange server to send spam. The point of the elaborate attack was to make mass spam – promoting a fake sweepstake – look like it originated from the compromised Exchange domain rather than the actual origins, which were either their own IP address or third-party email marketing services, according to Microsoft.
TECHNOLOGY
ConsumerAffairs

Google tracks you 39 ways -- the most of any Big Tech company, a new analysis suggests

A new analysis of how people are tracked on the internet confirms that wherever you lead, Big Tech will follow – and, Big Tech doesn’t always ask your permission. According to an analysis by StockApps, the titan of tracking is Google. Out of the five major digital firms – Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, and Apple – Google mines the biggest chunk of data on its users at 39 different data points.
INTERNET
Technology
Computers
Data Privacy
Software
komando.com

Antivirus warning: What to do if you see this warning from McAfee

Have you ever received a scary email regarding a product or program you don’t use? That’s what phishing is all about. Scammers send messages to countless inboxes, hoping someone will bite. A recent scam involved people getting fake Norton 360 Deluxe software messages informing them that they were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kath Lee

A new US data privacy measure promises to offer you greater control over your data and change how businesses handle it

In many ways, there are no laws in the U.S. that protect data privacy. Even though there are some protections for health and financial data, the United States, which is home to some of the biggest tech companies in the world, like Apple, Amazon, Google, and Meta (Facebook), does not have a federal law that protects data privacy in a comprehensive way. This means that U.S. citizens have less privacy protection for their data than people in other countries. But that could soon change.
ZDNet

These handy tools can diagnose and fix your broken iPhone

So, the new iPhone 14 is the most repairable smartphone since the iPhone 7, according to the experts over at iFixit. This makes sense, since not only has Apple been working to make it easier for owners to repair their devices, but it also helps Apple technicians when they are repairing iPhones.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

These walkie-talkies connect to your phone and even offer weather alerts

You may think walkie-talkies are a thing of the past since we have smartphones, but there are always situations where cellular connectivity is limited, or you may not want to buy your kid a smartphone just yet. Walkie-talkies are great for communicating within a specific mile range, and while their...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Protect Your Home Wi-Fi Network From Hackers. Here's How

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. Just last year, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion, and while phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also a significant factor. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by a little home network security.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Don't Let Your Home Wi-Fi Get Hacked. Here's What to Do

TECHNOLOGY
IFLScience

Google's New Tool Makes It Easier To Remove Your Info From Searches

Google is rolling out a new tool that will make it easier to remove your contact details and other personal information from its searches. Known as the “Results about you” tool, it was first announced by the tech giant back in May and is now reportedly starting to go live for some users, according to a report by 9to5Google.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Maintain Your Privacy While Using Reddit: 8 Tips

Reddit is primarily a discussion forum where people can talk about anything. Over time, it has been regarded as an interactive place for all users. From news to debates, cooking, and fashion, Reddit has got you covered. Despite all this, many people are concerned about their privacy on the platform....
INTERNET
ZDNet

IOGEAR launches sale on work from home tech, accessories

Our work lives are now in a constant state of evolution -- or struggle, depending on the company and employee's perspective. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to work from home without warning, with businesses and workers alike hastily setting up temporary offices at home, in a spare room, garden shed, or the corner of the kitchen -- but as time passed, we began to see the true impact of this enforced new way of life.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Mozilla rampages over a lack of browser choice

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Mozilla has taken aim at Apple, Google, and Microsoft, declaring in a report that operating systems make it too hard for other browsers, such as Firefox, to be used on the platforms they control.
COMPUTERS

