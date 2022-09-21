Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE (AP) — Christian Vazquez hit a bases-loaded single to cap a four-run 11th inning for Houston, and the Astros went on to a 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. The Orioles’ postseason hopes took another blow, missing a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings. They remained four games behind Seattle for the third and final spot. Houston ended the regular season 51-30 on the road. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (52-26) will finish with a better mark. The Astros salvaged the last two games of this series after Baltimore shut them down in the first two. Keegan Akin (3-3) retired only one hitter in the 11th for Baltimore, and that was Yordan Alvarez on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly that put the Astros ahead 3-2. Akin then hit a batter to re-load the bases and walked Kyle Tucker to make it 4-2. Vazquez’s two-out, two-run single off Joey Krehbiel put Houston up by four.
MIAMI (AP) — Aníbal Sánchez threw five scoreless innings and the Washington Nationals beat Miami 6-1 Sunday, hours after the Marlins announced manager Don Mattingly won’t be back next season. The Marlins are 63-90 in Mattingly’s seventh year, and he is the team’s all-time leader in managerial wins. His contract expires after this season, and both sides agreed it is time for a new voice to lead the club. “You always try to follow your heart and that’s what I do,” Mattingly said. “You know what’s inside of you and what is the right thing. I think it’s best for the organization that we have a new voice and move forward.” Under Mattingly, the Marlins qualified for the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and won a first-round series against the Chicago Cubs. But Miami finished under .500 in his six other seasons guiding the club.
