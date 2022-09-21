ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Storm heading for Florida could create rip currents along Louisiana coast: What to know

A storm heading for Florida could create dangerous rip currents along Louisiana's southeastern coast, forecasters said Friday. The storm currently is a tropical depression in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in south Florida, according to the latest track from the National Hurricane Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Gulf Of Mexico#Trustee#Mississippi River#Bp
magnoliareporter.com

North Louisiana highway projects receive funding

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that 22 projects around the state received bids recently. Fifteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $105.1 million. North Louisiana projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:. Bridge Replacement and Repair:. Replacement of Middle Fork Bayou and...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Letters: Fix the roads, yes, but let's also redo construction from previous work

Your editorial on Sept. 13 certainly touched on an important aspect of providing the funding necessary for improving the sad shape of our roads in Louisiana. However, one of the underlying issues of our roads is the basic quality of the original construction. For whatever reason, we have some of the most poorly constructed roads to be found anywhere in the country.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Politics
wrkf.org

Nonprofit created by Mayor Cantrell subpoenaed by NOLA Office of Inspector General

Today on Louisiana Considered: between the city council demanding she pay back travel expenses to a subpoena received by a nonprofit she created, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing a lot of pushback from the community. The Advocate’s Stephanie Grace tells us the potential impact of all this bad press. Plus, Nancy Davis, the Louisiana woman recently denied an abortion in state despite carrying a fetus with no skull, tells us her story. This episode originally aired on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials added I-10 West and I-110 North will be fully closed that evening but not at the same time because they will each be used as the detour route when the other roadway is closed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?

Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather. Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don't usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy