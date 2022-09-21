Read full article on original website
wwno.org
A final verdict on a $2.2B bid to rebuild Louisiana's lower third is closer than ever
After nearly 40 years, a final decision on the state’s $2.2 billion bid to reconnect the Mississippi River to the sediment-starved marshes on Plaquemines Parish’s east bank is closer than ever. This week marked the release of two major, lengthy reports detailing the environmental impact of a proposal...
fox8live.com
Discovery of nesting sea turtles could make the case for restoring a Louisiana island chain
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Scientists visiting the Chandeleur Islands recently discovered more evidence of sea turtles, following a surprising nesting season on Louisiana’s most remote spot 75 miles east of New Orleans. Last June, state biologists looking for evidence of sea turtles spotted 53 turtle crawls, the trails in...
NOLA.com
Storm heading for Florida could create rip currents along Louisiana coast: What to know
A storm heading for Florida could create dangerous rip currents along Louisiana's southeastern coast, forecasters said Friday. The storm currently is a tropical depression in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in south Florida, according to the latest track from the National Hurricane Center.
NOLA.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
KSLA
Public service commissioner breaks down benefits, costs of new solar power plant coming to Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to bring clean, renewable energy to Louisiana, SWEPCO, the Louisiana Public Service Commission, and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments are working together to bring solar energy to north Caddo Parish. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. The project is...
Manatees spotted in Lake Pontchartrain, other area waterways
Manatees have been spotted in Louisiana waterways. According to a post on Facebook, a fisherman saw that manatee while on Lake Pontchartrain.
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
KTBS
Soaring Entergy bills, storm recovery costs dominate PSC District 3 candidate forum
Candidates who took part in the Alliance for Affordable Energy's forum for the Louisiana Public Service Commission Race were (clockwise, from upper right) incumbent Lambert Boissiere III, Willie Jones, the Rev. Gregory Manning and Davonte Jones. (Photos by Greg LaRose) LUTCHER – The River Parishes lie within District 3 of...
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana highway projects receive funding
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that 22 projects around the state received bids recently. Fifteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $105.1 million. North Louisiana projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:. Bridge Replacement and Repair:. Replacement of Middle Fork Bayou and...
NOLA.com
Louisiana approves 4 solar projects for Entergy, a small step toward a cleaner power grid
Entergy Louisiana, which relies heavily on natural gas-fired power plants to make electricity, has taken a step toward diversifying its power generation, getting approval Wednesday from regulators for a series of solar projects around the state. Entergy is expected to eventually get 475 megawatts of power from four solar plants...
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
NOLA.com
Letters: Fix the roads, yes, but let's also redo construction from previous work
Your editorial on Sept. 13 certainly touched on an important aspect of providing the funding necessary for improving the sad shape of our roads in Louisiana. However, one of the underlying issues of our roads is the basic quality of the original construction. For whatever reason, we have some of the most poorly constructed roads to be found anywhere in the country.
wrkf.org
Nonprofit created by Mayor Cantrell subpoenaed by NOLA Office of Inspector General
Today on Louisiana Considered: between the city council demanding she pay back travel expenses to a subpoena received by a nonprofit she created, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing a lot of pushback from the community. The Advocate’s Stephanie Grace tells us the potential impact of all this bad press. Plus, Nancy Davis, the Louisiana woman recently denied an abortion in state despite carrying a fetus with no skull, tells us her story. This episode originally aired on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials added I-10 West and I-110 North will be fully closed that evening but not at the same time because they will each be used as the detour route when the other roadway is closed.
WDSU
Pink 'leech-looking' growths along water in JP and Orleans; experts say they come from apple snails
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There's an infestation of sorts along waterways in Louisiana. Drivers may have seen pink snail-like creatures growing along canals in Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish. It has a lot of people scratching their heads and has caused a lot of talk on social media. "I...
Bayou St. John tops its banks after too much water let in from Lake Pontchartrain
NEW ORLEANS — Wading through water and ducks Wednesday morning, New Orleans Rowing Club coach Emily Gass had to check on equipment after getting a call that water from Bayou St. John was overflowing. “It was panic. We wanted to know if the boats were OK,” Gass said. “We...
Fall-Like Temperatures Set to Return to Louisiana as Potential Storm Enters Gulf
A strong cool front is forecasted to push further southward early next week and nighttime temperatures could be in the upper 50s for most parts of Acadiana. While a potential hurricane enters the Gulf of Mexico next week, this strong cool front is projected to keep any storm well East of Louisiana.
New Tropical Storm Could Impact Louisiana Weather Next Week
As a kid, anytime I would use the "If" word, my Dad would hit me with his favorite "If" cliche. "If a frog had wings, he wouldn't bump his butt." In the case of Louisiana weather, "If" becomes a lot more common than any winged frogs, and in this case, the "If" could mean that nasty weather is headed our way.
When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?
Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather. Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don't usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.
