Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Deer Leaps Clean Over Michigan Deputies Patrol Car
A Michigan State Police deputy had quite a surprise when a deer leaped clean over his patrol car earlier this week. The encounter was caught on the officer’s dashcam and the clip was posted online. The Michigan State Police Fifth District shared the video of trooper Anderson’s deer encounter...
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
After near extinction, Kirtland’s warbler could replace robin as Michigan’s official state bird
With the help of legislation recently introduced in the Michigan House, the Kirtland’s warbler could be named the next state bird after nearly reaching the brink of extinction decades earlier. Removed from the federal endangered species list in late 2019, the Kirtland’s warbler is a gray-and-yellow songbird considered to...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home
You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northernexpress.com
One Small House for Humankind, One Giant Leap for Attainable Housing
Accessory dwelling units offer a unique approach to the local housing crisis. What if one solution to the housing woes of northern Michigan was as simple as letting homeowners build guest houses on their land?. As local leaders look for ways to bring more abundant and affordable housing to the...
Detroit News
Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents
The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
2023 Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Early & Harsh Winter In Maine
Normally, we aren't graced by the Farmer's Almanac until the end of August. According to the KJ, the Farmer's Almanac was available by the beginning of August. As we understand it, it is the earliest that we have gotten the tome in its 205 year history. When it comes to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan’s pandemic response ‘well coordinated’ but implementation fell short: draft report
Despite loud criticism, Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was overall “well-coordinated” across state government, according to the first draft of an independent report requested by state leadership. “Michigan agencies and departments demonstrated significant flexibility in adapting to the evolving crisis even as COVID-19 presented new challenges,”...
fox2detroit.com
SkyBridge Michigan: Pedestrian bridge nearly 120 feet above the ground opening soon
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 1,203-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan opens Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. Walk above northern Michigan and take in the panoramic views on the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world. While exploring the bridge, there are points where you'll be 118 feet above the ground.
New street drug in Michigan
Good morning, today is Saturday. This morning, we want to alert you to a new street drug in Michigan that is deadly and dangerous — Xylazine. This is an animal tranquilizer seen in fentanyl, another potent opioid. ...
Michigan state police silent on marijuana testing debacle; critics call for change
While the mystery behind what led Michigan state police forensic scientists to produce thousands of faulty marijuana blood test results lingers, multiple criminal defense attorneys who spoke with MLive are calling for a new way of doing things. They believe the science that produces data at the center of criminal...
whtc.com
Three Boaters Rescued From Choppy Waters of Lake Michigan
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 22, 2022) – Three persons were rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan on Thursday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, members of the department’s Marine Unit were dispatched to a area about three miles off of the shores of Tunnel Park on a report of a Hobiecat-style sailboat that had flipped over in high waves. The three males were in the water, wearing life jackets and attempting to turn over the vessel without success. One of the three had contacted family members on the shore, providing a location for rescuers to find them, and admitting that they were nearing exhaustion.
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Pennsylvania was home to dozens of them.
Powerball results for 09/24/22; $1 million winner sold in Michigan.
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan won $1 million and several others came close, but there was no winner of the $274 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Sept. 24. That means the drawing on Monday, Sept. 26 will be worth $285 million with a...
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
Comments / 0