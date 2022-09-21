PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 22, 2022) – Three persons were rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan on Thursday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, members of the department’s Marine Unit were dispatched to a area about three miles off of the shores of Tunnel Park on a report of a Hobiecat-style sailboat that had flipped over in high waves. The three males were in the water, wearing life jackets and attempting to turn over the vessel without success. One of the three had contacted family members on the shore, providing a location for rescuers to find them, and admitting that they were nearing exhaustion.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO