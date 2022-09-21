ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID
fox2detroit.com

Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
US 103.1

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home

You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Raccoons#Meridian Police
Detroit News

Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents

The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan

In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s pandemic response ‘well coordinated’ but implementation fell short: draft report

Despite loud criticism, Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was overall “well-coordinated” across state government, according to the first draft of an independent report requested by state leadership. “Michigan agencies and departments demonstrated significant flexibility in adapting to the evolving crisis even as COVID-19 presented new challenges,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
whtc.com

Three Boaters Rescued From Choppy Waters of Lake Michigan

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 22, 2022) – Three persons were rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan on Thursday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, members of the department’s Marine Unit were dispatched to a area about three miles off of the shores of Tunnel Park on a report of a Hobiecat-style sailboat that had flipped over in high waves. The three males were in the water, wearing life jackets and attempting to turn over the vessel without success. One of the three had contacted family members on the shore, providing a location for rescuers to find them, and admitting that they were nearing exhaustion.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Pennsylvania was home to dozens of them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
1049 The Edge

RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard

There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
ELKHART, IN

