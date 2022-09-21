Crash involving tractor-trailers slows traffic on I-95 northbound in Harford County 00:49

BALTIMORE -- Traffic is backed up for miles on I-95 northbound Harford County after two tractor-trailers, a box truck and an SUV were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Maryland Transportation Authority said crash happened north of Maryland 24 near Exit 77 A-B.

Only one northbound lane is open, backing up traffic for nearly two miles.

The driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital.