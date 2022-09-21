ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Woman calls Ridley-Thomas’ federal indictment ‘Karma’

Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas continues to proclaim his innocence after his co-defendant plead guilty this week to bribing him in exchange for votes. His lawyer continues to vigorously defend him, even while sounding like he’s attempting to insult our intelligence. “The plea deal the government offered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA agencies failed to spend nearly $150M in federal homeless grants

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Burbank, CA
Government
smobserved.com

Despite LA Times Intervention, Rick Caruso Holds His Own in First Mayoral Debate Against Politician Karen Bass

Candidates for mayor of the nation's second largest city faced off for the first time at the Skirball Center Wednesday night. In a move right from the LA Times Playbook, the reporter for the Times reminded real estate developer Rick Caruso that he had been registered as a Republican. Which is incredibly insulting, but that's the LA Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Unified School District Board of Education Candidate: Charlene Tabet

Burbank Board of Education incumbent Charlene Tabet is currently vice president of the board, where she has contributed since 2013. The Burbank native has lived in the city for nearly six decades and is a fan of Burbank theaters and entertainment venues such as the Starlight Bowl. Tabet is a graduate of BUSD schools, as are her three children. As she seeks to continue her involvement in the Board of Education, Tabet shares how she maintains the impactful friendships that began while she was a student at Burbank High School.
BURBANK, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luz Rivas
Person
Brad Sherman
Person
Laura Friedman
Person
Wendy Carrillo
Person
Jesse Gabriel
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local
KTLA

Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.

Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

High-profile LA prosecutor alleges transfer is retaliation

LOS ANGELES – A high-profile deputy district attorney who successfully prosecuted the man who killed rapper Nipsey Hussle said Friday he is being transferred from the office’s elite Major Crimes Division to supervise misdemeanor cases in East Los Angeles in what he believes is retaliation for his criticism of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and his policies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Sale of the Familian Campus of American Jewish University Finalized

Last week the American Jewish University Board of Directors approved the sale of their Bel Air Campus, calling the move “an important decision that will be a strategic investment in our institution’s long-term future.”. On September 13, the Board voted to accept an offer for the sale of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Antelope Valley Press

Parris threatens to close park

LANCASTER — The skatepark at the renovated Jane Reynolds Park opened to great fanfare, in February 2020, only to be fenced off a couple of weeks later due to public health safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The approximately 16,000-square-foot skatepark was constructed on the southern end of the...
LANCASTER, CA
myburbank.com

Fentanyl and Burbank: Not Just a National Problem

Fentanyl has become a real danger. While we hear of the national implications of fentanyl overdoses and deaths, we must realize that the problem is also here in Burbank. It usually goes under the daily radar locally, but the danger is real. There is no one category of people who...
BURBANK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy