Burbank Board of Education incumbent Charlene Tabet is currently vice president of the board, where she has contributed since 2013. The Burbank native has lived in the city for nearly six decades and is a fan of Burbank theaters and entertainment venues such as the Starlight Bowl. Tabet is a graduate of BUSD schools, as are her three children. As she seeks to continue her involvement in the Board of Education, Tabet shares how she maintains the impactful friendships that began while she was a student at Burbank High School.

BURBANK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO