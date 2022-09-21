Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Man Pleads Guilty To Election Fraud; Court Orders Sentence
SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Jeffery Billyboy, of Stone Lake, WI, on a conviction of felony Election Fraud in Sawyer County Circuit Court. Charges of Class I Felony Election Fraud-Illegal Voting were filed against four area residents, Jeffery Billyboy, Tami Demarr, Anne Toutant, and Keauna Clause after the Wisconsin Elections Commission sent information to District Attorney Offices around the state of Wisconsin for suspected cases of election fraud, irregularities, or violations.
WJFW-TV
Pinewood Country Club helps Northwoods Honor Guard fund its operations
HARSHAW, Wis. (WJFW) - More funds are on the way for the Northwoods honor guard. Today, the Pinewood Country Club presented a check for $1,000 to the group. This check is to go towards the operations of the chapter. It will also help them fund a new car to travel to ceremony sites and outfit two new members.
WSAW
Vehicle theft suspect believed to be on foot in Bayfield County
BAYFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a suspect accused of stealing several vehicles. Seth Genereau, 23, is accused of assaulting an elderly man to steal his vehicle. It happened Tuesday. Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, investigators were alerted to a police pursuit...
WJFW-TV
Bayfield Co. residents are asked to be on the lookout for a suspected car thief
(WJFW) - The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help with finding an individual. The Iron County Sheriff's Office located a stolen vehicle in Iron Co. and attempted to stop it. The driver of the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed. The operator fled at high rates of speed along US Highway 2 where it collided with a vehicle on Northbound STH 13 in Bayfield County.
Rhinelander man sentenced to 25 years in child trafficking scheme
A 36-year-old Rhinelander man was sentenced this week to 25 years in federal prison on sex trafficking charges after a two-year investigation that revealed multiple crimes against children. Paul S. Osterman pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child younger than 14. Prosecutors say he used social media applications and...
WJFW-TV
Beef-A-Rama fills the streets of Downtown Minocqua with the sound and smell of cow
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - In its 57th edition, the aroma of beef filled the streets of the Island City. Upwards of 15,000 hungry palates in search of the best roast. “I can’t say there’s a best or a worst, it’s a great community event, its great to be down here, it’s great to participate," said John Eppes, president of the Let's Minocqua Chamber.
WJFW-TV
Stevens Point man arrested for the overdose death of a Rhinelander woman
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - A Stevens Point man was sentenced in Oneida County Court for first degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs. Dalton Kampf, 26, was arrested back in February 2020. Along with the homicide charge, he also was sentenced for posessing heroin with intent. Kampf plead guilty in a plea...
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 09/10/2022 – 09/18/2022. 09-14-22 a deputy was dispatched to the area of N1400 block of CTH W in the Town of Pine River for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. The driver, a 34-year-old Merrill man, had left the scene in another vehicle. A short time later, the driver turned himself in to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed through a series of standard field sobriety tests and, as a result of those tests, he was placed under arrest for second offense OWI, OAR, and two counts of bail jumping. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
cbs3duluth.com
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
WAKEFIELD, MI--- Snowriver Mountain Resort, formerly known as Big Snow, has permanently pulled trail permits on their property. They recently purchased Blackjack and Indianhead Mountains in Gogebic County. The change means Snowmobile Trail 2 through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will no longer connect Gogebic County from east to west. Snowmobilers...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander area fire departments receive generous donations from Trig's
Emergency services in the Rhinelander area received generous donations today from a local grocery store chain. Trig’s grocery made three donations totaling $10,000 to support local firefighters. Don Theisen said this is part of their Love it Local campaign which gives back to the community through charitable donations. "We’re...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
cbs3duluth.com
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: search for suspect underway after high-speed chase on Hwy. 2
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI -- The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking some residents to lock their doors and vehicles as they continue searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a high-speed chase on Highway 2 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the man driving the car, believed to be...
WJFW-TV
Rump Roast Run draws hundreds of runners for tasty prize
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- Downtown Minocqua was a hub full of events all weekend long and starting off the day was the annual Lakeland Rotary's Rump Roast Run. Runners and walkers had the option of participating in the 5k, 10k, or the calf run for youngsters. With competitors from all across the state and region, the local runners still came out on top for the most part.
WJFW-TV
Prime Choice Craft Show welcomes a variety of artists to Torpy Park
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Over the weekend, Beef-A-Rama returned for its 57th year, one of the many events during the fall festival is the Prime Choice Craft Show. Many of the 15,000 plus people in the downtown area took the chance to stroll through Torpy Park for the show. Over...
WJFW-TV
Cranberry Fest still in need of volunteers
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WFJW)- Next week, Cranberry Fest will be hosted on the Eagle River fair grounds. But the event still needs some volunteers. The coordinator of the event, Michelle Williams, says they expect around thirty to forty thousand attendants throughout the weekend and predicts that they will need around four hundred volunteers this time around.
WJFW-TV
Cops at Culver's
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFJW) - Back in July, the Rhinelander police department volunteered at Pizza Ranch in collaboration with Police Lights of Christmas to help raise money for gift cards to hand out during Christmas for people in need. And today, police across the Northwoods are now partnering up with Culver’s, with the same mission.
Fundraiser launched for family of 8-year-old boy who died in weekend crash
A fundraising effort is underway to support the family of a child killed Sept. 17 when the vehicle he was riding in was struck head-on by an alleged drunk driver. The fundraiser was launched by a coworker of Tom Skaar, the child’s father. “Tom is a compassionate nurse that...
WJFW-TV
Having a Hoedown to bring food to starving families
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - According to the USDA, more than 34 million people in the US are food insecure, including over 9 million children. That's why organizations like the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry do all they can to make sure they can provide food to starving families. But organizations still...
WJFW-TV
Windmill Ice Cream Shoppe waves celebrates season close with Fall Fest
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - A classic summer stop is waving goodbye for the season. The windmill Ice Cream Shoppe north of Tomahawk held its 15th annual Fall Fest. Selling a variety of the last pickings of summer vegetables, they also had squash and pumpkins for sale. For the hundred community...
tomahawkleader.com
One killed, three injured four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley
TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
