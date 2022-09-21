Wrap Up for the Period of: 09/10/2022 – 09/18/2022. 09-14-22 a deputy was dispatched to the area of N1400 block of CTH W in the Town of Pine River for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. The driver, a 34-year-old Merrill man, had left the scene in another vehicle. A short time later, the driver turned himself in to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed through a series of standard field sobriety tests and, as a result of those tests, he was placed under arrest for second offense OWI, OAR, and two counts of bail jumping. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

MERRILL, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO