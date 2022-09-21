Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Missourian
Ft. Zumalt East sweeps Washington tennis
All nine varsity gold matches and four varsity silver matches were won by the host team Tuesday. Ft. Zumwalt East (6-5) pulled off a girls tennis sweep of the match with Washington (2-9), 9-0.
Washington Missourian
Week 5 Football — Washington 76, Wentzville Liberty 7
It was a homecoming beatdown in Week 5. Washington (2-3, 1-2) trounced visiting Wentzville Liberty (2-3, 1-1), 76-7.
Washington Missourian
Soccer Blue Jays to play for Hillsboro title
The Washington soccer Blue Jays were unfazed by either Black Cats or lightning Wednesday. The latter proved to be the only one capable of slowing Washington down.
Washington Missourian
Golf Lady Jays defeat Warrenton
After three dual victories last week, the Lady Jays stayed hot Tuesday. Washington shot a 182 to win on the road at Warrenton. The host team scored 216.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Missourian
Arron's Assessment: First to 20
For the first three weeks of the fall sports season, the Washington softball Lady Jays have been playing at a pace that exceeds even the professionals. In the span of 20 days from Friday, Aug. 26, to Wednesday, Sept. 14, the defending Class 4 state champions played in a total of 22 games with a 20-2 record.
Washington Missourian
Miller stymies Hermann in one-hit shutout
The Hermann softball Lady Bearcats were no match for Jaylynn Miller and Pacific Tuesday. Miller held Hermann (2-10, 0-5) to just one hit in a 15-0 victory for the Lady Indians (10-9, 3-1) on Pacific’s senior night.
Washington Missourian
Blankenship hurls one-hitter against St. Clair
Jaedin Blankenship pitched three blank innings Tuesday as the Sullivan softball Lady Eagles improved to 5-0 in the Four Rivers Conference. Sullivan (9-8, 5-0) won at home against St. Clair (0-10, 0-4), 15-0, behind Blankenship’s one-hitter.
Washington Missourian
Softball Lady Knights claim high-scoring win over Notre Dame
If you like high-scoring games, St. Louis County was the place to be Tuesday. St. Francis Borgia defeated Notre Dame in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association contest, 16-10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Missourian
Lady Indians go 1-2 at Owensville’s Tournament
For the second time this season, the Pacific softball Lady Indians got the better of Four Rivers Conference rival Owensville. Pacific (9-9) won one of their three games Saturday in a round-robin tournament at Owensville.
Washington Missourian
Soccer Indians pull off comeback against Fredericktown
Scoring three goals in the second half lifted Pacific soccer to a win at the Hillsboro Tournament Tuesday. Pacific (4-5) overcame a 2-0 deficit to improve to 1-1 in the Blue Group of pool play, defeating Fredericktown (3-4), 3-2.
Washington Missourian
Mort’s hat trick lifts soccer Knights over St. Mary’s
Opening conference play, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights ended a four-match losing streak Tuesday. Borgia (4-4, 1-0) knocked off St. Mary’s in St. Louis in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I action, 4-1.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Piggyback Dash takes on Union hill
The sixth annual Piggyback Dash drew 138 people, one more than in 2021, Saturday morning in Union. The event starts and ends atop Autumn Hill. The race honors Lance Purschke, a Union High student who died in a car crash returning from a girls basketball game in St. Clair Feb. 24, 1997, a day before his 17th birthday. Purschke loved the challenge of running up Autumn Hill and was the first known person to carry someone piggyback up the hill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Missourian
Lady Shamrocks start league play with win over St. James
Add New Haven to the list of early leaders in the Four Rivers Conference volleyball race. The Lady Shamrocks (11-4-3, 1-0) won their league opener over St. James Tuesday, 25-23, 25-5, 25-14.
Washington Missourian
Union tables American Legion agreement
The city of Union is making changes to an agreement with American Legion Post 297 — the first since 2015. The board of aldermen tabled the five-year agreement at Monday’s meeting. The agreement requires the city’s parks and recreation department to mow the combination baseball and softball field next to the Legion at 205 N. Washington Ave. It gives either side the option to end the agreement at the end of a year with 60 days notice.
Washington Missourian
Union sets new monthly sales tax record
The city of Union toppled its all-time monthly sales tax collection record in July. The city brought in $278,252 in sales tax revenue in July, the most recent month for which statistics are available. That was a 16.7-percent increase over sales tax collections in July 2021, when the city brought in $238,496.
Comments / 0