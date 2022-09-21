Read full article on original website
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
Biden's Response to Puerto Rico's Hurricane Was Very Different to Trump's
Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration on Sunday just as Hurricane Fiona was set to hit the island, a quickness of response which the president's predecessor was criticised for failing to do during a similar emergency. Biden announced that the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency...
WATCH: Hurricane Fiona Sweeps Away Entire Bridge in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, and reports from the island have been brutal. Reports indicate that the entire island lost power in the wake of the hurricane. Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon, at 3:20 p.m. ET Sunday....
Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds
A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
Hurricane Fiona hits Dominican Republic after causing "catastrophic" damage, "historic" flooding in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the Dominican Republic early Monday after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, whose governor called the damage "catastrophic." The hurricane center said Fiona reached the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma at 3:30 a.m. EDT, with sustained winds...
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada
TORONTO (AP) — Fiona washed houses into the sea, tore the roofs off others and knocked out power to the vast majority of two Canadian provinces as it made landfall before dawn Saturday as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone. Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but it still had hurricane-strength winds and brought drenching rains and huge waves. There was no confirmation of fatalities or injuries. Ocean waves pounded the town of Channel-Port Aux Basques on the southern coast of Newfoundland, where entire structures were washed into the sea. Mayor Brian Button said Saturday over social media that people were being evacuated to high ground as winds knocked down power lines. “I’m seeing homes in the ocean. I’m seeing rubble floating all over the place. It’s complete and utter destruction. There’s an apartment that is gone,” René J. Roy, a resident of Channel-Port Aux Basques and chief editor at Wreckhouse Press, said in a phone interview.
Let Puerto Rico Be Free
In 2017, as summer ends, when news anchors first mention the oncoming Hurricane Irma, the people go to the big-box store or the Econo supermarket just a few minutes from home. They try to stock up, but by the time they arrive, the lines are long and most of the shops are running low. They get what they can: some food, a few gallons of water, a portable gas-powered hot plate in case they lose power. They refill their prescriptions and then fill the gas tank after waiting in an hours-long line at the Puma station.
Flooding and landslides in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to island
Category 1 storm damage ‘catastrophic’, says governor, while it continues to strengthen and barrels toward Dominican Republic
White House surges aid to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico on a haunting five-year anniversary
Exactly five years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, yet another catastrophic storm is testing the federal government's capacity to mount a rapid response on an island exposed by its rudimentary infrastructure and vulnerability to climate change.
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gains strength over the Caribbean and is forecast to become a major hurricane within days as it tracks toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order for two dozen counties on Friday. But he expanded the warning to the entire state, urging residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths of Florida. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.” The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to rapidly strengthen in the coming days before moving over western Cuba and toward the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of next week. The agency said Floridians should have hurricane plans in place and advised residents to monitor updates of the storm’s evolving path.
Puerto Rico is once again forced to be its own savior
Last week, as Puerto Ricans on the island were prepping for the arrival of Hurricane Fiona, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also known as Bad Bunny, the global reggaetón star who proudly represents Puerto Rico in his art, released the music video for his hit song “El Apagón” (which means “The blackout” in Spanish). With more than 5 million YouTube views and counting, the music video morphs into an in-depth documentary report from freelance journalist Bianca Graulau, who has gained a following on social media for her explainers about Puerto Rico’s colonial dilemma.
Hurricane Fiona overwhelms Puerto Rico with flooding, mudslides; power partially restored
Meanwhile, LUMA and other power distribution companies worked to recover services to over 200K customers around Puerto Rico late Monday.
The eco-friendly homes that didn’t lose power after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico
Thousands of people in Puerto Rico are still without electricity and clean water after Hurricane Fiona struck the island on Sunday. The hurricane reached the island’s southwestern coast a few days before the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria. Two environmentally friendly prototype homes were able to keep the lights...
Rainfall from deadly Hurricane Fiona tops 30 inches in Puerto Rico
Officials blamed at least four fatalities in the northern Caribbean on the storm. Meanwhile, AccuWeather's founder estimated that Fiona would have a $10 billion impact on Puerto Rico's economy, likening the fallout to "a severe recession." Torrential rainfall unloaded by Hurricane Fiona continued Monday across Puerto Rico as well as...
Fiona becomes major hurricane as it nears Turks and Caicos Islands
Fiona strengthened into a major hurricane as it barreled toward the Turks and Caicos Islands Tuesday, prompting the government of the British territory to impose a curfew. "Storms are unpredictable," Premier Washington Misick said in a statement from London, where he was attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. "You must therefore take every precaution to ensure your safety." Misick was scheduled to return home on Thursday. Fiona was centered about 20 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island early Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane, according to the U.S. National Hurricane...
An Unfinished Recovery From Hurricane Maria Left Puerto Rico Vulnerable to Fiona
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has allocated billions of dollars to Puerto Rico to help it rebuild from Hurricane Maria with more resilient infrastructure. Five years after the storm, only a tiny fraction of it has been spent, and Hurricane Fiona has again left much of the island in the dark.
Millions without power in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona's impact
Hurricane Fiona left more than three million people without power Sunday in Puerto Rico and conditions could be slow to improve as wind and rain continue Monday. An island-wide blackout occurred on the island of Puerto Rico Sunday as Hurricane Fiona brought sustained winds of up to 90 miles per hour. The extent of damage is unclear, as heavy rain and flooding continues to wash out roads and bridges early this week. As of publishing, most of the island remains without power, according to utility companies' reports. Governor Pedro Pierluisi stated that the recovery process would be a "matter of days," and not months, unlike the drawn-out power restoration effort following Hurricane Maria in 2017.
Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico; three dead
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona was churning north on Monday night after bringing torrential rain and powerful winds to the Dominican Republic and a total power outage in neighboring Puerto Rico, killing at least three.
Hurricane Fiona continues destructive path through Turks and Caicos
After dealing a devastating blow to Puerto Rico’s power grid and carving a path of deadly damage across other Caribbean islands, the Turks and Caicos were the latest islands to suffer the storm’s wrath. As Category 4 Hurricane Fiona chugged along across the Atlantic on Wednesday, the destruction...
