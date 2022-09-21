ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
HOUMA, LA
Public Safety
Ski mask-wearing gunmen shoot and kill 17-year-old in NYC

A teenager was gunned down by a group of masked suspects in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Five male suspects wearing ski masks and dark clothing set upon the 17-year-old young man at about 6:15 p.m. in front of 320 Beekman Ave. in Mott Haven and fatally shot him in the chest, according to cops. The teenager was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspects fled westbound toward Oak Terrace, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.
BRONX, NY
City breaks ground on MOVEBR Project to expand South Choctaw Drive

A portion of LA 74 near Airline Highway will be closed for about a month and business owners say they are feeling the impact. Intracoastal Bridge construction means lanes closures, traffic jams. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM UTC. Lane closures and traffic jams due to construction on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

