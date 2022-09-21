Read full article on original website
Police Officer Goes Viral After Jigging With Baton Rouge High School Students
A Baton Rouge police officer is going viral after putting the jig in "Jigga City." Baton Rouge is known as the home of jigging—"a style of dancing originating in Louisiana where the dancer vigorously shakes their arms and wiggles their knees at the same time." If you're already familiar...
Evening I-10 shooting takes life of driver
New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Homicide that left a 30-year-old man dead. The offense occurred shortly after 9:00 P.M., on Interstate 10 near the Chef Menteur Highway exit.
Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
Man sentenced for killing customer who cut in line at Prince George's Popeyes
OXON HILL -- A Washington D.C. man convicted of killing a man who cut in line at a Prince George's County Popeyes in 2019 was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Ricoh McClain, 32, was previously found guilty of second-degree murder of Kevin Davis at the fast food restaurant on Livingstone Road in Oxon Hill.
New Orleans armed robbery suspect arrested in Violet
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office today announce the arrest of a man wanted in New Orleans for armed robbery. Police say Markall Swearington robbed a woman he had met to purchase an item she was selling.
2 shot, 1 dead on Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting with at least one fatality in the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Hwy.
Councilman says niece was victim in New Orleans East double shooting
Oliver Thomas announced on his radio show Wednesday that his niece was one of the victims in that shooting on Chef Menteur Highway near Plum Orchard Road.
Man carjacked at St. Charles and Carrollton
New Orleans Police are looking for a carjacker after he attacked a man and took his BMW. “Suspect entered victim’s vehicle, assaulted victim and fled in victim’s white 2015 BMW,” according to an initial police report.
NOPD working fourth shooting of the day
A violent weekend in the city of New Orleans continues as the New Orleans Police Department investigates the city’s fourth shooting in 24 hours.
Teens arrested in Chalmette High School fight
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of two 15-year-old boys following a fight at Chalmette High School.
Ski mask-wearing gunmen shoot and kill 17-year-old in NYC
A teenager was gunned down by a group of masked suspects in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Five male suspects wearing ski masks and dark clothing set upon the 17-year-old young man at about 6:15 p.m. in front of 320 Beekman Ave. in Mott Haven and fatally shot him in the chest, according to cops. The teenager was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspects fled westbound toward Oak Terrace, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.
City breaks ground on MOVEBR Project to expand South Choctaw Drive
A portion of LA 74 near Airline Highway will be closed for about a month and business owners say they are feeling the impact. Intracoastal Bridge construction means lanes closures, traffic jams. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM UTC. Lane closures and traffic jams due to construction on the...
