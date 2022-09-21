A teenager was gunned down by a group of masked suspects in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Five male suspects wearing ski masks and dark clothing set upon the 17-year-old young man at about 6:15 p.m. in front of 320 Beekman Ave. in Mott Haven and fatally shot him in the chest, according to cops. The teenager was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspects fled westbound toward Oak Terrace, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

BRONX, NY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO