WSMV
Putnam Co. man dies in crash on Interstate 40 in Smith Co.
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County man died after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Smith County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Timothy Burton, 61, of Silver Point, Tennessee, died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer around 4 p.m.
fox17.com
Employee at correctional center in Middle Tennessee attacked by inmate
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. -- An employee is attacked at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. A representative for the facility says an inmate made an unprovoked attack against an employee at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Staff restrained the inmate immediately....
This 118-pound catfish caught in Middle Tennessee may break state record
A monster-size catfish caught in the Cumberland River may break the state record as the biggest catfish ever caught in Tennessee.
clayconews.com
TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting that left Trooper and Suspect Shot in Coffee County, Tennessee
Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol...
WSMV
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
Macon County deputy hailed as hero for stopping out-of-control driver at parade
No one was safe as a runaway driver raced through a homecoming parade with kids just feet away. Then, a heroic deputy put his life on the line.
THP trooper injured after shooting on I-24 in Coffee County
The incident happened in the westbound lanes near exit 117 around 11:00 p.m., according to online records from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Sheriff’s deputy prevents erratic driver from hitting children during Macon County parade
No one was hurt following an incident during the Macon County High School homecoming parade.
WSMV
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
Three teens facing charges following shooting at Hendersonville party
Authorities took three teenage boys into custody on Saturday after a dispute at a party led to an early morning shooting at a Hendersonville apartment complex.
WSMV
Metro Police: East Tennessee man arrested after breaking into Nashville business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Tennessee man was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department after breaking into a Nashville business. On Friday night, 67-year-old Randall Malenich was arrested minutes after he broke into a Ewing Drive business, according to police. Malenich was registered with the MNPD as a...
fox17.com
Woman, 46, reported missing in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is currently looking for Lori Ann Hicks, 46, a resident of Baxter, who was reported missing Tuesday by a family member. Hicks is a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with long black hair...
WSMV
THP trooper shot during traffic stop on I-24 in Coffee Co.
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was shot on Thursday night following a traffic stop in Coffee County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), a THP trooper stopped a vehicle going west on I-24 around 11 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle drove off and shots were fired from inside the car, striking the THP trooper’s vehicle.
WSMV
Three arrested in connection to shooting at apartment in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Early Saturday morning, the Hendersonville Police Department responded to the Marina Point Apartments following a shooting incident. A party was happening and groups of people from other parties were showing up. As a result, a person was shot from one of the cars leaving. A Snapchat...
Bicyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Wilson County
At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County early Friday morning.
fox17.com
AMBER Alert still active 10 years after Tennessee kids disappear after fire
BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Friday marks a very grim milestone for one Middle Tennessee family as it will be ten years since two children disappeared after a house fire. On Sept. 23, 2012, Bubba and Molli McLaren had just gone to bed when their home caught fire and quickly burned.
Officials: No fentanyl-laced marijuana ever confirmed in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Alarming rumors about fentanyl overdoses linked solely to marijuana use don’t match up well with historical evidence on drugs that the synthetic opioid has been mixed with, and at least one area harm reduction advocate hopes to quell fears among the local pot-smoking community. When News Channel 11 reported on […]
WSMV
Three people arrested for ‘Felony Lane Gang-style’ car burglaries
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police received several complaints about Felony Lane Gang-style vehicle burglaries. Hendersonville Police said surveillance video from Burn Fitness Bootcamp captured a male subject in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander Sport breaking out windows from multiple cars and stealing purses.
Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
