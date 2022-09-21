ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter, TN

WSMV

Putnam Co. man dies in crash on Interstate 40 in Smith Co.

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County man died after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Smith County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Timothy Burton, 61, of Silver Point, Tennessee, died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer around 4 p.m.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Employee at correctional center in Middle Tennessee attacked by inmate

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. -- An employee is attacked at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. A representative for the facility says an inmate made an unprovoked attack against an employee at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Staff restrained the inmate immediately....
HARTSVILLE, TN
clayconews.com

TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting that left Trooper and Suspect Shot in Coffee County, Tennessee

Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Putnam County, TN
Putnam County, TN
WSMV

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Woman, 46, reported missing in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is currently looking for Lori Ann Hicks, 46, a resident of Baxter, who was reported missing Tuesday by a family member. Hicks is a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with long black hair...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

THP trooper shot during traffic stop on I-24 in Coffee Co.

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was shot on Thursday night following a traffic stop in Coffee County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), a THP trooper stopped a vehicle going west on I-24 around 11 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle drove off and shots were fired from inside the car, striking the THP trooper’s vehicle.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Officials: No fentanyl-laced marijuana ever confirmed in Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Alarming rumors about fentanyl overdoses linked solely to marijuana use don’t match up well with historical evidence on drugs that the synthetic opioid has been mixed with, and at least one area harm reduction advocate hopes to quell fears among the local pot-smoking community. When News Channel 11 reported on […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Three people arrested for ‘Felony Lane Gang-style’ car burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police received several complaints about Felony Lane Gang-style vehicle burglaries. Hendersonville Police said surveillance video from Burn Fitness Bootcamp captured a male subject in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander Sport breaking out windows from multiple cars and stealing purses.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WJTV 12

Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
COLUMBIA, MS

Community Policy