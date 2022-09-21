ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

lansingcitypulse.com

Capital AfroFest launches in downtown Lansing

Capital AfroFest, a multifaceted new festival dedicated to celebrating African culture, connection and representation, happens this weekend in downtown Lansing. Hosted by The Michigan Dance & Movement Collective and Tatse & Alobosa Bar on Washington Square, the event hosts two days of food, fun, fashion and live entertainment. Taiwo Adeleye,...
LANSING, MI
My Magic GR

Where Are The Best Bars For Singles In Grand Rapids?

I moved to Grand Rapids in 2007 and when arrived I was single and ready to mingle. Some of the places I went to find a lady include The B.O.B., Gardella's, and McFaddens. I still think the B.O.B. would be a good place to find a single person but Gardella's and McFaddens are no longer around. So where can single people go in Grand Rapids to get a drink and try to find a partner?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

Florida Jews Prepare To Celebrate Rosh Hashana-The Jewish New Year

Synagogues across Florida are gearing up to celebrate the Jewish New Year, many for the first time in-person since the pandemic began. In Boca Raton, the folks at the B'nai Torah Congregation have also been busy helping victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. "It was three o'clock in the...
FLORIDA STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Goodfellas Bagel Deli is a hit

Thursday-Saturday (night hours), 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. Adrian Joseph, 27, grew up in his family’s restaurants, sparking an interest in the hospitality industry. That interest grew from his time in professional kitchens and led him to study at the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education in Grand Rapids. In...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Michael Myers coming to haunted Michigan theater opening as Halloween attraction

BIRMINGHAM, MI - Michael Myers, himself, is coming to an actual haunted Michigan theater which is being transformed into a Halloween attraction. Actor James Jude Courtney will be at the Birmingham 8 theatre on Thursday, September 29 at 6:00 p.m. for a media and invite only grand opening ribbon slashing, err, cutting event for Emagine’s opening of its new haunted theatre attraction, “Ghosts on the Balcony.” Tickets to that can be purchased here.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
99.1 WFMK

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents

The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
99.1 WFMK

HGTV Is Looking for a Fixer-Upper Family in Michigan

It's easy to spend hours and hours going down the home renovation rabbit hole on TV. Whether it's real-time or on-demand, you can view home reno shows 24/7. Cable network HGTV has made a cottage industry out of airing home renovation shows. The TV giant is home to literally hundreds of home reno shows, from stalwarts like Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to newer programs like Renovation Impossible and Farmhouse Fixer.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

A New Restaurant is Making its Way to Jackson

Back in 2019, after nearly five decades of serving the Jackson community, local favorite Finely's Grill and Smokehouse closed its doors for good. This location wasn't the only one to close permanently, as the Lansing location on west Saginaw also closed its doors. The old Jackson Finley's location by Westwood...
JACKSON, MI
The Flint Journal

Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan

In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
MICHIGAN STATE
TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best brunch in Alabama. Cheapism compiled a list of the best brunch in every state which included Galley and Garden's gulf shrimp and grits as the top choice for Alabama. "Galley and Garden has delicious offerings like chilaquiles verdes, cranberry orange...
ALABAMA STATE

