lansingcitypulse.com
Capital AfroFest launches in downtown Lansing
Capital AfroFest, a multifaceted new festival dedicated to celebrating African culture, connection and representation, happens this weekend in downtown Lansing. Hosted by The Michigan Dance & Movement Collective and Tatse & Alobosa Bar on Washington Square, the event hosts two days of food, fun, fashion and live entertainment. Taiwo Adeleye,...
Where Are The Best Bars For Singles In Grand Rapids?
I moved to Grand Rapids in 2007 and when arrived I was single and ready to mingle. Some of the places I went to find a lady include The B.O.B., Gardella's, and McFaddens. I still think the B.O.B. would be a good place to find a single person but Gardella's and McFaddens are no longer around. So where can single people go in Grand Rapids to get a drink and try to find a partner?
A front yard in Mason is turning heads with twirling skeletons and more
On East Columbia Street near Rayner Street in Mason, Samantha Beard has turned her front yard into a graveyard meets pumpkin patch meets haunted house.
iheart.com
Florida Jews Prepare To Celebrate Rosh Hashana-The Jewish New Year
Synagogues across Florida are gearing up to celebrate the Jewish New Year, many for the first time in-person since the pandemic began. In Boca Raton, the folks at the B'nai Torah Congregation have also been busy helping victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. "It was three o'clock in the...
lansingcitypulse.com
Goodfellas Bagel Deli is a hit
Thursday-Saturday (night hours), 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. Adrian Joseph, 27, grew up in his family’s restaurants, sparking an interest in the hospitality industry. That interest grew from his time in professional kitchens and led him to study at the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education in Grand Rapids. In...
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Michael Myers coming to haunted Michigan theater opening as Halloween attraction
BIRMINGHAM, MI - Michael Myers, himself, is coming to an actual haunted Michigan theater which is being transformed into a Halloween attraction. Actor James Jude Courtney will be at the Birmingham 8 theatre on Thursday, September 29 at 6:00 p.m. for a media and invite only grand opening ribbon slashing, err, cutting event for Emagine’s opening of its new haunted theatre attraction, “Ghosts on the Balcony.” Tickets to that can be purchased here.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Robin Williams’ son to speak at W. MI mental health gala
The son of late comedic genius Robin Williams will speak at an event at Meijer Gardens hosted by a local mental health organization for suicide prevention awareness month.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
Detroit News
Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents
The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
HGTV Is Looking for a Fixer-Upper Family in Michigan
It's easy to spend hours and hours going down the home renovation rabbit hole on TV. Whether it's real-time or on-demand, you can view home reno shows 24/7. Cable network HGTV has made a cottage industry out of airing home renovation shows. The TV giant is home to literally hundreds of home reno shows, from stalwarts like Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to newer programs like Renovation Impossible and Farmhouse Fixer.
A New Restaurant is Making its Way to Jackson
Back in 2019, after nearly five decades of serving the Jackson community, local favorite Finely's Grill and Smokehouse closed its doors for good. This location wasn't the only one to close permanently, as the Lansing location on west Saginaw also closed its doors. The old Jackson Finley's location by Westwood...
Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
TMZ.com
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
Powerball results for 09/24/22; $1 million winner sold in Michigan.
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan won $1 million and several others came close, but there was no winner of the $274 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Sept. 24. That means the drawing on Monday, Sept. 26 will be worth $285 million with a...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Alabama
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best brunch in Alabama. Cheapism compiled a list of the best brunch in every state which included Galley and Garden's gulf shrimp and grits as the top choice for Alabama. "Galley and Garden has delicious offerings like chilaquiles verdes, cranberry orange...
Warmer October outlook and what it could mean for leaves
It takes shorter daylight hours and cooler temperatures for the leaves to change. Temperatures for the first week of October look to be warmer than average.
Things to Do: World's Largest Food Truck Rally rolling into Ionia
The World's Largest Food Truck Rally is coming close to home. This Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. it will be rolling into the Ionia Free Fair.
