A.V. Club
Peacock cancels Queer As Folk reboot
Peacock’s Queer As Folk, a reboot of the 2000-2005 Showtime series that was itself an adaptation of Russell T. Davies’ 1999 British drama series of the same name (though the Peacock series was explicitly envisioned as a reboot of the British show and not a revival of the Showtime show), has been canceled. The new series had just premiered its first season in June, and it will not be getting a second one. The reboot, starring Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O’Connell, and Johnny Sibilly. Set in New Orleans, it took place in the aftermath of a shooting at a nightclub.
A.V. Club
Leslie Grace shared some behind-the-scenes Batgirl footage on social media
It’s been nearly two months since Warner Bros. Discovery revolutionized the film industry by realizing that you can make more money off of a movie by throwing it in the garbage than by releasing it, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl movie losing its release on HBO Max so the studio can put it on a shelf as a tax write-off. As far as we know, very few people have actually seen anything from the movie since then, save for anyone who attended one of the secret “funeral screenings” that the studio held over the summer, but Batgirl star Leslie Grace has decided to just go ahead and start releasing some footage herself on TikTok… though she’s strictly sticking to behind-the-scenes clips that were recorded during production.
A.V. Club
What's on TV this week—Blonde hits Netflix, Ghosts returns for season 2
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, September 25 to Thursday, September 29. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Blonde (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.) Ana de...
A.V. Club
The 10 best new films on the Criterion Channel right now
While it’s still September, we’ve gathered up all the best films added to the Criterion Channel this month. One thing’s for certain: We’ve got a plethora of recommended films from the ’6os and ’70s, taking us from the David Bowie sci-fi vehicle The Man Who Fell To Earth to the romantic voyage of The Most Important Thing: Love starring famed German-French actor Romy Schneider.
A.V. Club
Everything we know about The White Lotus season 2 so far
Fresh off of an impressive 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins—including writing and directing trophies for show creator Mike White—The White Lotus is readying to return with more misadventures of the rich and privileged. White has said that he originally conceived of the satirical series as an anthology, with each season taking place at a different hotel in the White Lotus resort chain. Season two will have a new location and new characters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of everyone from season one. Read on for more details on what to expect in the critically acclaimed show’s sophomore outing.
Dale McRaven, ‘Mork & Mindy’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, Dies at 83
Dale McRaven, an Emmy-nominated television writer and a creator behind shows like “Perfect Strangers” and “Mork & Mindy,” died Sept. 5 at his home in Porter Ranch, Calif. due to lung cancer complications. He was 83. McRaven’s death was confirmed to Variety by his son, David McRaven. McRaven received nominations from both the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Primetime Emmys for his work writing on ABC’s “Mork & Mindy,” which he served as a co-creator of alongside Joe Glauberg and the late film director Garry Marshall, who he worked closely with throughout his career. McRaven later created the popular ABC sitcom...
A.V. Club
Take a first look at Netflix's Shadow And Bone season two
Are you ready to step back into the Grishaverse? Netflix still hasn’t released a premiere date for Shadow And Bone’s second season, but the streamer released a brief teaser trailer during its global fan event today. The exciting footage only makes the wait more challenging, huh?. Eric Heisserer’s...
26 Books That Had A Huge Impact On The Lives Of The Folks Who Read Them
I'm going to justify my ever-growing book budget by renaming it my "epiphany budget."
A.V. Club
Netflix serves up a November premiere date for The Crown season 5
It’s almost time to witness Imelda Staunton’s reign as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown. Netflix announced during its global fan event called TUDUM that the highly anticipated drama returns for its fifth season on November 9, about two months after the real Queen died on September 8. Created by Peter Morgan, the historical drama charts the British monarch’s life, marriage, and rule over the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth realms.
A.V. Club
The best movies right now on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has a wide selection of terrific films, from classic dramas and comedies to a new wave of declarative originals. But amid today’s hypercompetitive streaming wars, the platform has been hindered perhaps more than any other by ongoing shuffling of titles. So, what’s a movie-hungry subscriber to do? Read The A.V. Club’s recommendations for the best available films on Prime Video, that’s what.
A.V. Club
In a new clip from Wednesday, catching a dorm-room spy comes in very handy
Parents and invasion of privacy are age-old allies, whether it’s tracking a cell phone location, reading a diary, or recruiting a sibling for the dirty work. When it comes to the Addams family (as chronicled in Tim Burton’s new Netflix series Wednesday), the perceived key to getting the skinny is having a right-hand... well, hand to take care of things.
A.V. Club
40 Don't Worry Darling crew members issue joint statement denying on-set drama
40 crew members who worked on Olivia Wilde’s new movie Don’t Worry Darling have issued a joint statement today, praising Wilde as “an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production,” and denying that the reported on-set shouting match between Wilde and star Florence Pugh ever occurred.
A.V. Club
Love, Victor's Michael Cimino transfers to a new school, joins the cast of Never Have I Ever
Following the conclusion of Love, Victor earlier this year, star Michael Cimino is transferring to a new school. In a new preview video, Netflix has announced that the actor is joining the cast of Never Have I Ever for the teen comedy’s fourth and final season. He’ll be playing a new love interest for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).
A.V. Club
5 burning questions for House Of The Dragon episode 6
Here it comes, the big time jump we’ve all been anticipating. House Of The Dragon episode six takes us so far into the future that it required recasting some of the major roles, including Rhaenyra (played to this point by Milly Alcock) and Alicent (portrayed so far by Emily Carey). This episode will kick off the second half of the season (difficult to believe we’re halfway through already) with a major reset, so it’s hard to know what questions to even ask other than how far we’re going and what the characters will be up to when we get there. Those are pretty broad topics, so we’ve narrowed our questions down to specific things we’re wondering about following the end of episode five. There were a few hints dropped about what’s to come, so let’s follow those breadcrumbs and see where they lead.
A.V. Club
Emily in Paris gets another season worth of chances to make Paris like Emily
Rebonjour! Netflix’s endlessly light-hearted Emily In Paris is officially getting a third season this winter, meaning the lovable Parisian transplant played by Lily Collins gets another chance at swaying French hearts in her quirky-lite favor. Although there’s only a brief new teaser to accompany the news, audiences can expect...
A.V. Club
An ode to Bob's Burgers'Bob Belcher, TV's best dad
It shouldn’t be radical to like your kids—but on TV, and especially in comedy, it absolutely is. Homer Simpson doesn’t like his kids. Peter Griffin doesn’t like his kids. Everybody Loves Raymond’s Raymond didn’t like his kids. It’s baked into the DNA of the sitcom dad: You love your kids, you provide for them, you have the occasional heartwarming moment when the writers realize they’ve left the heartstrings un-tugged too long. But like them? Genuinely enjoy their company? It simply isn’t done.
A.V. Club
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, September 23, to Sunday, September 25. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Allison Janney leads the new thriller Lou. Friday, Netflix, 3:01...
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
One might think that House Of The Dragon would want to start with as clean a slate as possible after the negative reaction to Game Of Thrones’ ending. But, at the end of the day, GOT was still a wildly popular series, so it only makes sense that the new show would pay homage to its television origins–particularly in the all-too-familiar theme song.
A.V. Club
Man! I feel like a teapot: Martin Short and Shania Twain in talks for ABC's Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration
Martin Short and Shania Twain are entering final talks to sign on to ABC’s upcoming rendition of Beauty And The Beast, as reported by Variety. 30 years ago, the 1991 Disney classic became the first animated movie to get nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Then, it went on to have a successful life as a Broadway musical before it became a live-action remake starring Emma Watson in 2017. Now, this new version will be a blend of live-action and animation, so these are potentially voice roles.
