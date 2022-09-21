ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of folks called our NBC12 Newsroom about this strange sight in the sky Saturday night, causing confusion from Richmond to Henrico. This sight was spotted by thousands of people across the east coast. Guesses ranged from a comet or meteor to even a UFO!. Sadly,...
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island

Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
wvtf.org

Virginia's Lorax will keep planting trees

Evan Nied has loved trees for as long as he can remember. “I’m Jewish and I was born on Tu Bishvat, which is the holiday for trees, so I’ve always felt a connection to trees because of that," he explains, "but it wasn’t until Hurricane Florence, which forced me and my family to evacuate the 757-area temporarily that inspired me to do something that would improve my local ecosystem.”
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Business

17th Street Lofts sells for $4.65M in Richmond

An apartment building in the city of Richmond has changed hands. BP I LLC purchased the 17th Street Lofts, located at 329-333 Oliver Hill Way, from 333 Oliver Hill LLC for $4.65 million, One South Commercial reported. The 20,300-square-foot space includes 24 units and was purchased as an investment. Ryan...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

First Baptist Church offering blessings to Richmond’s animals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ministers of First Baptist Church welcome all pets to one of the largest blessings of the animals in Richmond. On Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. all creatures great and small are invited to the courtyard of Richmond’s First Baptist church for a blessings ceremony at 2709 Monument Ave.
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Trans Youth Belong VA Rally brings out dozens of protestors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Protesters were at the Capitol Bell Tower for the Trans Youth Belong VA Rally. The group marched together to the Virginia PrideFest on Brown’s Island to show their support for transgender and non-binary students across the state. This rally comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin released a...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Sept. 22-28

Known for its massive macarons, pink branding and flaky croissants, Whisk bakery has unveiled a sister outpost in the West End. New owner Billy Bryan took over the original Shockoe Bottom location in March and has been rising to the occasion ever since. (Richmond magazine) A Buzz-worthy Pair. Coffee has...
RICHMOND, VA
DC News Now

What should happen to Richmond’s removed confederate statues? Learn how you can vote here.

Nine confederate statues were donated to the Black History Museum last year, with five of them once standing tall on Monument Avenue. The Black History Museum is working with The Valentine to find the best way to create social value from the monuments, which the Black History Museum said is "essential to overcoming the racism and discrimination they helped perpetuate."
RICHMOND, VA
touropia.com

24 Fun Things to Do in Richmond, VA

One of the oldest cities in the United States, Richmond has remarkably been the capital of Virginia since 1780. As it was heavily involved in the Civil War, countless important landmarks and historic sites dot its streets while thriving arts and craft brewery scenes have also developed in recent years.
RICHMOND, VA
maloriesadventures.com

All You Need to Know About the Tombstone House in Petersburg, Virginia

Petersburg, Virginia is rich in history. After all, many soldiers died during the siege of Petersburg during the Civil War. One unusual building that embedded the Civil War history in its walls is the Tombstone House. As its name implies, this building is made of tombstones, and it has been an iconic landmark in Petersburg, Virginia since its creation. So, here are some of the important details you need to know about the Tombstone House.
PETERSBURG, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico ‘dip queen’ dies after cancer battle

Darlene Kratz, a Henrico resident whose recipe blog was the subject of a Citizen story in March 2020, died Sept. 9 after a two-year battle with cancer. Kratz, whose friends nicknamed her the ‘dip queen’ because of her extensive list of dip recipes, was a native of Victoria, Virginia, where a service was held Sept. 15. She was a 2004 graduate of Longwood University and received her master of science from University of Virginia in 2006.
VICTORIA, VA

