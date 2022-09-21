Petersburg, Virginia is rich in history. After all, many soldiers died during the siege of Petersburg during the Civil War. One unusual building that embedded the Civil War history in its walls is the Tombstone House. As its name implies, this building is made of tombstones, and it has been an iconic landmark in Petersburg, Virginia since its creation. So, here are some of the important details you need to know about the Tombstone House.

PETERSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO