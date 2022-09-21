Read full article on original website
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
TikTok Protests Of Mahsa Amini’s Death Show Us How Political Our Hair Still Is
The demonstrations sweeping Iran and the rest of the world are just the latest in a powerful resistance against the politicizing and policing of women’s bodies.
Rough week for reinsurance stocks after Monte Carlo conflab
Reinsurers were among the hardest hit insurance stocks this week as a number of issues weighed on the sector in the wake of the annual reinsurance conference in Monte Carlo. Sharp declines for companies such as Everest Re Group Ltd., down 9.87%, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., off 8.36%, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., lower by 8.27%, and Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated, off 4.54%, helped drive the S&P 500 Insurance index down 3.91% to 521.28 for the week ending Sept. 23.
