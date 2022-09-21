Reinsurers were among the hardest hit insurance stocks this week as a number of issues weighed on the sector in the wake of the annual reinsurance conference in Monte Carlo. Sharp declines for companies such as Everest Re Group Ltd., down 9.87%, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., off 8.36%, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., lower by 8.27%, and Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated, off 4.54%, helped drive the S&P 500 Insurance index down 3.91% to 521.28 for the week ending Sept. 23.

