Mount Vernon, OH

Knox Pages

East Knox can't hang with Mt. Gilead

East Knox was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Mt. Gilead prevailed 22-6 in Ohio high school football on September 23. Mt. Gilead jumped in front of East Knox 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
HOWARD, OH
Knox Pages

GALLERY: New Philadelphia 44, Mount Vernon 6

Mount Vernon honored first responders and veterans Friday night as the Yellow Jackets took on the New Philadelphia Quakers. Veterans, servicemen, and first responders served as honorary captains for the coin toss. Special events included a flyover by a Black Hawk helicopter and several recruits taking the Army oath at halftime. The Jackets lost 44-6.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Knox Pages

Letter to the Editor: Ohio voters want candidate debates

No matter your political party, race, or zip code, you probably agree that voters should be fully informed so that they can participate in a fair election. Debates are important, as they give voters a chance to directly compare candidates. Yet, the Republican candidates for Ohio Governor and U.S. Senator...
OHIO STATE

