WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
WOWT
Warhorse Casino opens for business in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in Nebraska history, casino doors opened for people to gamble. Saturday morning eager guests cheered as Warhorse Casino in Lincoln welcomed its first guests at 10 a.m. Some arrived over an hour before the grand opening. “[I was] out in the parking...
etxview.com
The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld
Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
KETV.com
Boomer Radio holds first-ever 'Boomstock Festival' in Aksarben
OMAHA, Neb. — Boomer Radio held their first Boomstock Festival Saturday night. The festival in Aksarben started at 5 p.m. with a performance from Touch of Grace and Pet Rock. Tonight was a tribute to sixties and seventies music. All of the proceeds will go to the Open Door...
KETV.com
Rock the Block event helps a Bellevue home get a new coat of paint
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A Bellevue man is rejoicing in the work of volunteers who worked to clean up and re-paint his house on Saturday. It was part of the Rock the Block event put on by Habitat Omaha, covering six square blocks in Olde Town. For Roy Wilson, sprucing...
klkntv.com
Hundreds turn out for opening day at Warhorse Casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s first casino had a line out the door Saturday, with many excited to try their hands at the slot machines. On day one, casino managers were expecting to have over a thousand casino-goers by the end of the day. “It’s been a great...
WOWT
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned
UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead in Lincoln car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A motorcyclist died in a car crash in Lincoln on Saturday. The Lincoln Police Department said a black Harley Davidson-style motorcycle was reportedly travelling westbound on W O St. around 2:30 p.m. Officers said witnesses in the area told them that a white Hyundai Sedan was travelling...
klkntv.com
Multiple units are working on a vegetation fire south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A corn field is partially on fire near West A street in Lancaster county. Multiple units are responding. We do have a reporter on scene and will update the story as we receive more information.
KETV.com
Food Bank for the Heartland hosts 'Hunger Action Day'
OMAHA, Neb. — Friday is Hunger Action Day for the Food Bank for the Heartland. Shadow Lake Towne Center held a food drive to mark the special day. The marketing director said the timing provides a boost just before the holiday season. "This is kind of a time where...
KETV.com
Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition opens community center
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition or NUIHC is a nonprofit with a focus on improving the health statuses of urban Indians and other underserved communities. The organization held a ribbon cutting Friday to welcome part two of its efforts. Two years after opening its affordable...
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Sept. 18-23
OMAHA, Neb. — Why Meta stopped construction at the data center in Sarpy County, a concert on a Nebraska farm and more highlight KETV NewsWatch 7's top seven stories of the week. 1. Construction on Meta data center shut down. Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy...
KETV.com
One person dies in Lincoln crash between motorcycle and car
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police responded to a fatal crash Saturday afternoon near South West 19th and West O streets. Authorities said the collision between a motorcycle and car occurred around 2:26 p.m. According to police, witnesses said the car pulled in front of the motorcycle traveling westbound on...
klin.com
WarHorse Casino Ready To Open In Lincoln On Saturday
If the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approves a permanent gaming license for the WarHorse Casino during it’s meeting on Friday, Lincoln residents will be able to start playing slot machines on Saturday morning. “We will get ready and we will be fully prepared to open at 10:30 Saturday...
KETV.com
Thousands welcome Luke Bryan to Cass County
MURDOCK, Neb. — Thousands of country fans headed to a farm in Murdock, Nebraska, Thursday evening to welcome Luke Bryan to town as part of his 2022 Farm Tour. Bryan set up shop at Stock Hay and Grain where people showed up early and waited in anticipation for the show.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating shots fired into crowd overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– Lincoln Police are investigating gunshots fired into a crowd Sunday around 2:00 a.m. near 23rd and Judson Street. Witnesses told police the suspects shot into the crowd as people were leaving a large gathering. Two 20-year-old men from Omaha were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say...
1011now.com
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
News Channel Nebraska
Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash
YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
hamburgreporter.com
Sights from Nebraska City’s AppleJack Festival
The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Hall, at 910 First Corso, featured a full-scale model of the HL Hunley on the first weekend of AppleJack. The HL Hunley was the world’s first successful combat submarine. It sank off the coast of Charleston, S.C., in 1864, and wasn’t found until 1995.
KETV.com
Grow operations busted in south Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Police credit a Crime Stoppers tip for leading officers to grow operations at two Omaha homes Tuesday. Authorities descended on one of the homes near 42nd and Dayton streets Tuesday morning. Omaha police said that's where they found a grow operation consisting of 120 plants and hydrocodone.
