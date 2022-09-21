ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
Higher Risk of Suicide Observed in Adolescents Suffering from Nightmare Distress

Various consequences have been linked to nightmares and can have a severe impact on mental health, even leading to increased risk of suicide. Experiencing a nightmare is a common phenomenom, particularly among the general adolescent population. Various consequences have been linked to nightmares and can have a severe impact on mental health, even leading to increased risk of suicide.
Persistent Disparities in Diabetes Mortality Observed in US Rural Counties

Diabetes mortality rates in 2017-2018 compared with 1999-2000 were highest and unchanged in rural counties. New cross-sectional findings suggest rural counties in the United States had the highest overall diabetes mortality rate in comparison with other urbanization levels. Subnational disparities, including a higher annual diabetes mortality rate (ADMR) in men...
SGLT2 Inhibitor Use May Lower Risk for Dry Eye Disease in People with T2D

The analysis suggests people with T2D newly receiving SGLT2 inhibitors may have lower risk for DED in comparison to those receiving GLP-1 RAs. Treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) with sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors may lead to lower risk for dry eye disease (DED), compared with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA).
Postponing Morning Rounds for Nurses May Lead to Sleep Improvement for Patients

A study from the Netherlands suggests steps to address patients’ sleep health. Nonpharmacologic interventions may be effective in improving sleep hygiene with medical and surgical patients, a recent study suggests. Patients in hospital settings often report sleep difficulties, with many negative side effects associated. In addition to poor cognitive...
