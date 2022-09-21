ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

winonapost.com

Fall Free Ink Day at the Winona Arts Center

The Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is pleased to offer a Fall Free Ink Day on October 8, 2022. You can drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Come and learn how to make monoprints on our Riverbed Press. You can create your own artwork using stencils, leaves, and other materials while learning the monoprint process on our press.
winonapost.com

Voices From the Past Cemetery Walk announces 2022 theme

“Shake, Rattle and Roll: Winona County in the 1950s” is the 2022 Voices from the Past Cemetery Walk theme. Take a walk into the past with the Winona County Historical Society autumn fundraiser event that brings stories of Winona County to life with community actors. Join us in beautiful Woodlawn Cemetery to learn more about local history in a fun and unique way.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
conceptcarz.com

Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum Auction Brings in $8.5 Million in Total Sales

Mecum-Hosted On-Site Auction in Fountain City, Wisconsin, Exceeds Expectations. Mecum's recent auction of the classic and collector vehicles and pedal cars from Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin, exceeded all expectations as the 2,020-item selection of vintage collectibles reached $8.5 million in total overall sales. The vast array of goods on offer ranged from antique cars to muscle cars and from pedal cars to motorcycles and bicycles, and bidders hailed from all over the world as the news of this rare opportunity reached far beyond the limits of its humble Midwestern milieu.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
visitwinona.com

Two Winona Bed and Breakfasts Ranked in Top Ten MN B and B’s on Trip Advisor

Congratulations to The Alexander Mansion and Carriage House Bed and Breakfasts for their high reviews from Trip Advisor travelers and making the list of top ten B and B’s in Minnesota! Both places have an excellent rating based on Trip Advisor’s categories of location, cleanliness, service, and value. The Mansion is a “turn-of-the-century Victorian mansion and the breakfast features fresh, local cuisine prepared and served in four-five gourmet courses.” The Carriage House “features both the original Carriage House, where all four rooms are located, and the master home, which is the location of our artisanal breakfast.”
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Sandra Cleary announced as 2022 Mrs. Oktoberfest

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Another Oktoberfest royal family member has been announced, and we know who’s taking the title of Mrs. Oktoberfest 2022. Sandra Cleary was introduced as this year’s Mrs. O Saturday, and it’s all in the family. Cleary comes from a line of Oktoberfest royalty. Her grandfather and father were both festmasters years ago. Cleary was brought up...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonapost.com

John Paulson Big Band plans 10th anniversary events

Three exciting events are planned to celebrate a decade of performances, workshops, and recordings by the John Paulson Big Band (JPBB). The big band will perform back-to-back anniversary concerts at the beautifully renovated Winona Art Center on February 4 and 5, 2023, in celebration of 10 years since their premiere performance there. In addition to these concerts, saxophonist John Paulson and drummer Rich MacDonald will work with student jazz groups as artists-in-residence at Caledonia High School (CHS) on October 14. On Saturday, October 15, at 7 p.m., a free concert will feature the CHS Jazz Band, directed by JPBB trombonist Dustin Moburg opening for the now 20-piece John Paulson Big Band. Recording the third CD of original big band jazz by Dr. Paulson in March 2023 will mark the final event of the JPBB 2022-23 season. A fall release and special concert are planned.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Winona County 4-H Fall Harvest dinner Oct. 2

Winona County 4-H Federation is hosting its 12th annual Winona County 4-H Fall Harvest on Sunday, October 2, 2022, starting at 11 a.m. in the 4-H Building at the Winona County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. All are invited to attend, so bring your family, friends and neighbors for this fun-filled day!
WINONA COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #5

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s the fifth clue!. “After many years and years of excessive trying,. Sen. Morris prevailed and the area selected was outlying;. For more than a century faculty have served as mentors,. Many pioneers have had their names placed above the doors.”. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found! Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize. Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonapost.com

COVID bivalent booster clinic on Sept. 25 at East Rec

On Sunday, September 25, from 12-4 p.m., Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people seeking an updated booster for the new Omicron strains of COVID- 19 located at the East Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street in Winona. To register for an appointment, use the following...
WINONA, MN
Q985

Haunted Wisconsin Dive Bar And Hotel Will Take You Back In Time

I love finding dive bars in Wisconsin. There's something special about these establishments, it's the history of the building and the locals who support the bar. If you never engaged in a conversation with a regular in a hole-in-the-walls pub I encourage you to try it. You never know who you will meet or how interesting their story may be. Humbird Hotel Bar, in Humbird, Wisconsin, might be the best place for paranormal fans who also like beer.
HUMBIRD, WI
Y-105FM

Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing This Week

We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Eyota preps for Luke Bryan concert

(ABC 6 News) – Country music star Luke Bryan is making a stop in Eyota on Saturday as a part of his ‘Here’s to the Farmer Tour.’. Set up started Wednesday for the concert at the Gar-Lin Dairy Farm, where they are used to having more cows than people.
EYOTA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

A look inside the Viking Mississippi

The glossy finish of the tile floors and the fresh new smell as you walk through the Viking Mississippi instantly takes you on an unforgettable and tranquil trip. As you enter the ship into the Explorer’s Lounge, ethereal music plays and a panoramic view of the Mississippi can be seen through the windows.
RED WING, MN
winonapost.com

Winona groups mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Events throughout October are being held to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW) and the Winona County Primary Prevention Project (PPP) are raising awareness of the impacts of domestic violence in our community. The month will kick off with a masquerade ball at the Winona...
WINONA, MN

