Read full article on original website
Related
winonapost.com
Fall Free Ink Day at the Winona Arts Center
The Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is pleased to offer a Fall Free Ink Day on October 8, 2022. You can drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Come and learn how to make monoprints on our Riverbed Press. You can create your own artwork using stencils, leaves, and other materials while learning the monoprint process on our press.
winonapost.com
Voices From the Past Cemetery Walk announces 2022 theme
“Shake, Rattle and Roll: Winona County in the 1950s” is the 2022 Voices from the Past Cemetery Walk theme. Take a walk into the past with the Winona County Historical Society autumn fundraiser event that brings stories of Winona County to life with community actors. Join us in beautiful Woodlawn Cemetery to learn more about local history in a fun and unique way.
conceptcarz.com
Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum Auction Brings in $8.5 Million in Total Sales
Mecum-Hosted On-Site Auction in Fountain City, Wisconsin, Exceeds Expectations. Mecum's recent auction of the classic and collector vehicles and pedal cars from Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin, exceeded all expectations as the 2,020-item selection of vintage collectibles reached $8.5 million in total overall sales. The vast array of goods on offer ranged from antique cars to muscle cars and from pedal cars to motorcycles and bicycles, and bidders hailed from all over the world as the news of this rare opportunity reached far beyond the limits of its humble Midwestern milieu.
visitwinona.com
Two Winona Bed and Breakfasts Ranked in Top Ten MN B and B’s on Trip Advisor
Congratulations to The Alexander Mansion and Carriage House Bed and Breakfasts for their high reviews from Trip Advisor travelers and making the list of top ten B and B’s in Minnesota! Both places have an excellent rating based on Trip Advisor’s categories of location, cleanliness, service, and value. The Mansion is a “turn-of-the-century Victorian mansion and the breakfast features fresh, local cuisine prepared and served in four-five gourmet courses.” The Carriage House “features both the original Carriage House, where all four rooms are located, and the master home, which is the location of our artisanal breakfast.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sandra Cleary announced as 2022 Mrs. Oktoberfest
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Another Oktoberfest royal family member has been announced, and we know who’s taking the title of Mrs. Oktoberfest 2022. Sandra Cleary was introduced as this year’s Mrs. O Saturday, and it’s all in the family. Cleary comes from a line of Oktoberfest royalty. Her grandfather and father were both festmasters years ago. Cleary was brought up...
winonapost.com
John Paulson Big Band plans 10th anniversary events
Three exciting events are planned to celebrate a decade of performances, workshops, and recordings by the John Paulson Big Band (JPBB). The big band will perform back-to-back anniversary concerts at the beautifully renovated Winona Art Center on February 4 and 5, 2023, in celebration of 10 years since their premiere performance there. In addition to these concerts, saxophonist John Paulson and drummer Rich MacDonald will work with student jazz groups as artists-in-residence at Caledonia High School (CHS) on October 14. On Saturday, October 15, at 7 p.m., a free concert will feature the CHS Jazz Band, directed by JPBB trombonist Dustin Moburg opening for the now 20-piece John Paulson Big Band. Recording the third CD of original big band jazz by Dr. Paulson in March 2023 will mark the final event of the JPBB 2022-23 season. A fall release and special concert are planned.
winonapost.com
Winona County 4-H Fall Harvest dinner Oct. 2
Winona County 4-H Federation is hosting its 12th annual Winona County 4-H Fall Harvest on Sunday, October 2, 2022, starting at 11 a.m. in the 4-H Building at the Winona County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. All are invited to attend, so bring your family, friends and neighbors for this fun-filled day!
2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #5
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s the fifth clue!. “After many years and years of excessive trying,. Sen. Morris prevailed and the area selected was outlying;. For more than a century faculty have served as mentors,. Many pioneers have had their names placed above the doors.”. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found! Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize. Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
Gundersen and Bellin Health to complete merge by the end of the year
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A collaboration for the greater good. Gundersen Health System and Green Bay-based Bellin Health are merging. It’s been in talks for a few months, but the two health systems are set to officially merge by the end of the year. Even though Bellin is...
winonapost.com
COVID bivalent booster clinic on Sept. 25 at East Rec
On Sunday, September 25, from 12-4 p.m., Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people seeking an updated booster for the new Omicron strains of COVID- 19 located at the East Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street in Winona. To register for an appointment, use the following...
WEAU-TV 13
JONAH asks Mayo Clinic Health System to save Luther Lakeside Apartments
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People living at the Luther Lakeside Apartments in Eau Claire will have find a new place to live by June 30, 2023. That’s because the property’s owner, Mayo Clinic Health System, is repurposing the property across the street from its Eau Claire Luther campus.
Haunted Wisconsin Dive Bar And Hotel Will Take You Back In Time
I love finding dive bars in Wisconsin. There's something special about these establishments, it's the history of the building and the locals who support the bar. If you never engaged in a conversation with a regular in a hole-in-the-walls pub I encourage you to try it. You never know who you will meet or how interesting their story may be. Humbird Hotel Bar, in Humbird, Wisconsin, might be the best place for paranormal fans who also like beer.
Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing This Week
We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
Free Concert in Rochester By Grammy-Nominated, Newboys
The famous Franklin Graham will be making a stop in Rochester, Minnesota on October 2nd with a free and live concert by the Newsboys, a Grammy-nominated band. God Loves You Tour Making Last Stop in Rochester, Minnesota on October 2nd. A 1,000-mile tour that is starting in Allentown, Pennsylvania on...
KAAL-TV
Eyota preps for Luke Bryan concert
(ABC 6 News) – Country music star Luke Bryan is making a stop in Eyota on Saturday as a part of his ‘Here’s to the Farmer Tour.’. Set up started Wednesday for the concert at the Gar-Lin Dairy Farm, where they are used to having more cows than people.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
A look inside the Viking Mississippi
The glossy finish of the tile floors and the fresh new smell as you walk through the Viking Mississippi instantly takes you on an unforgettable and tranquil trip. As you enter the ship into the Explorer’s Lounge, ethereal music plays and a panoramic view of the Mississippi can be seen through the windows.
Costly Rochester Area Fire Destroys Up to $200K in Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released a damage estimate for a pole shed fire that occurred in rural northeast Rochester earlier this week. Lt. Lee Rossman said the Tuesday morning fire in the 3400 block of Hermann Ct. Northeast destroyed between $150,000 and $200,000...
winonapost.com
Winona groups mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Events throughout October are being held to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW) and the Winona County Primary Prevention Project (PPP) are raising awareness of the impacts of domestic violence in our community. The month will kick off with a masquerade ball at the Winona...
Comments / 1