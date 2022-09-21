Three exciting events are planned to celebrate a decade of performances, workshops, and recordings by the John Paulson Big Band (JPBB). The big band will perform back-to-back anniversary concerts at the beautifully renovated Winona Art Center on February 4 and 5, 2023, in celebration of 10 years since their premiere performance there. In addition to these concerts, saxophonist John Paulson and drummer Rich MacDonald will work with student jazz groups as artists-in-residence at Caledonia High School (CHS) on October 14. On Saturday, October 15, at 7 p.m., a free concert will feature the CHS Jazz Band, directed by JPBB trombonist Dustin Moburg opening for the now 20-piece John Paulson Big Band. Recording the third CD of original big band jazz by Dr. Paulson in March 2023 will mark the final event of the JPBB 2022-23 season. A fall release and special concert are planned.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO