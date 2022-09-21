Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
Rocketize Token Is On A Path To Success Like Tron
Sometimes patterns are very noticeable in the cryptocurrency market. If you pay attention, there’s always a particular meta helping people make coffers. These times are often patched with the “season” suffix, like meme coin season, altcoin season, etc. Spotting these patterns is a skill you’ll grow over time as you become more participative in the crypto market.
zycrypto.com
SolSwipe Launches Its First Decentralized Debit Card, Records Remarkable Sale of Its NFTs
SolSwipe protocol is pleased to announce the launch of its new decentralized debit card. The project has launched the first ever decentralized Solana debit card designed with exceptional use cases. Solana Debit Card and Its Use Cases. According to a recent press release, the SolSwipe debit card has earned a...
zycrypto.com
Prominent Cryptos Cosmos And Decentraland Are Being Challenged By Dogeliens And Its Bonuses
The prices of cryptocurrencies are depleting over time as the market goes through a bearish cycle. Metaverse projects like Decentraland (MANA) and others have also faced a severe decline, while the “Internet of Blockchains,” Cosmos (ATOM), also keeps up its red run. In such a situation, crypto traders search for some newly rising crypto projects to get out of the crypto market.
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has hinted at his desire to welcome Dogecoin to the PoS community. This divulgence comes as the asset assumes the second position of the largest PoW network following Ethereum’s switch to PoS. Vitalik hopes Dogecoin and Zcash will switch to PoS soon. Vitalik...
zycrypto.com
Cardano-based Kulfi Finance Announces KLS Token Pre Seed Sale Round
The KLS token Pre Seed Sale Round has been announced on the Kulfi Token Sale Page by Kulfi finance, a fixed rate lending and borrowing protocol built on the Cardano blockchain that focuses on the intersection of cutting-edge technology. The community, which serves as the backbone of Kulfi finance, is...
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
zycrypto.com
The Moshnake Presale Is Available Now! How Does It Match Up Against Solana and Ethereum?
Presales offer a chance for users to purchase tokens before the cryptocurrency launches. It is a good indication of how well the crypto could perform in the future. The Moshnake (MSH) presale has just begun and is already garnering a lot of attention as it aims to revive the Play-to-Earn (P2E) sector.
zycrypto.com
Big Eyes Coin Launches $250k Giveaway, Skims Off Crypto Communities in Shiba Inu and Tamadoge
As Big Eyes Coin (BIG) launches its $250k giveaway, crypto communities in Shiba Inu and Tamadoge are joining the BIG train today! But why not? With over 2 million dollars raised after the first presale and a series of charitable donations, you’ll agree this is a community to be a part of.
zycrypto.com
‘Bored & Lucky,’ a high-profile NFT raffle project, joins the Yuga Labs IP Ecosystem
We are witnessing increased projects utilizing the full potential of well-known jpegs as the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) continues dominating the NFT space and moving closer to mass adoption. This is because BAYC owners have exclusive intellectual property rights over their NFTs. Recently, the ecosystem has drawn many well-known figures who use BAYC IP, including Snoop Dogg and Eminem, who dominated the VMAs by rocking their ape personas like nobody was looking.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Faces $9,100 ‘Max Pain’ Price Level As BTC Risks 50% Drop
Partner at CMCC Crest and renowned Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo thinks Bitcoin (BTC) has not reached the bottom, as he notes that a dip to $9,100 is likely to occur. Woo’s remarks come at a time when the crypto community is finding solace in the hope that the market bottom is in.
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Now Live, Making ADA a Worthy ‘Ethereum Killer’
After months in the making, Cardano’s Vasil upgrade is now live. The hard fork ushers in an era of “significant performance and capability” to the network. The upgrade uses a unique Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) technology which allows for sweeping improvements without system interruption. Barely a week...
