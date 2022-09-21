A box of 200 mosquitoes did the vaccinating in this malaria trial. That's not a joke!

Read full article on original website
Related
Flu is expected to flare up in U.S. this winter, raising fears of a 'twindemic'
The flu virtually disappeared for two years as the pandemic raged. But influenza appears poised to stage a comeback this year in the U.S., threatening to cause a long-feared "twindemic." While the flu and the coronavirus are both notoriously unpredictable, there's a good chance COVID cases will surge again this...
HIV crashed her life. She found her way back to joy — and spoke at the U.N. this week
When Bupe Sinkala was diagnosed with HIV, she didn't know what to do. She was planning her wedding – and decided not to tell her fiancé at first. It was, she reflects, "a dark moment. I was scared of being rejected, of being judged. I thought it was a death sentence.'
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
29K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0