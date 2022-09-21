Read full article on original website
Related
CAR AND DRIVER
Brabus P 900 Rocket’s 900-HP V-8 Makes the Ford Raptor R Look Weak
The Brabus P 900 Rocket Edition is a heavily revised Mercedes-AMG G63 featuring a pickup truck bed and a very angry front fascia. 900 horsepower and 922 pound-feet of torque are shot out of the twin-turbo 4.5-liter V-8 through a nine-speed automatic, with this brick able to hit 62 mph in a claimed 3.7 seconds.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2022 BMW 230i vs. 2022 Toyota GR Supra 2.0
We all know what a coupe is, but some very different cars ride under that broad definition. At one end of the scale is a two-seat hardtop sports car, the sort that puts performance well above practicality. At the other extreme, a coupe is a slightly lower and sleeker alternative to a sedan, one with rear seats and a usable trunk. For this test, our two challengers are drawn from different ends of the spectrum: The sporty Toyota GR Supra in entry-level 2.0-liter form faces off against the much more spacious BMW 230i coupe.
CAR AND DRIVER
2011 BMW 328i xDrive Sports Wagon Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• This 2011 BMW 328i Sports Wagon is one of fewer than 400 3-series wagons fitted with the M-Sport package. • The wagon's naturally aspirated 3.0-liter straight-six makes less power than BMW's turbocharged engines, but it is less complex and thus more reliable. • The result is a car that's...
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2022 Lexus NX450h+ Is a RAV4 Prime in a Fancier Wrapper
The second generation of the Lexus NX, the brand's compact luxury SUV, doesn't look a whole lot different than the first, but there are substantive changes beneath the sheetmetal. Nowhere is that truer than with the new NX450h+ plug-in-hybrid variant. The reworked NX exterior isn't quite the riot of creased...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CAR AND DRIVER
Deal Alert: Save $100 on Rove's Top-of-the-Line Dashcam
In the market for a dashcam? Looking to upgrade or replace an old one? Right now at Amazon you can save $100—that's 33 percent off—on Rove's top-of-the-line R3. With front, rear, and cabin cameras, plus Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3-inch touchscreen, voice guidance, and much more, it's all the dashcam one could ever need. Usually $299.99, you can pick it up today for just $199.99.
CAR AND DRIVER
40,000 Ford F-150 Trucks May Be Missing Their Blue Oval Badges: WSJ
The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford expects to be sitting on 40,000 to 45,000 trucks at the end of the third quarter because it doesn't have enough badges to put on them. The problem might not be related to the supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. Instead, the cause...
CAR AND DRIVER
The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 and the Mystery of '4WD Off'
With the arrival of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 earlier this year, our selection of gasoline-powered mega-pickups grew to three. While the Chevy gets magical Multimatic DSSV spool dampers and a 6.2-liter V-8, it offers neither the decadent horsepower nor the outrageous pre-runner bodywork of the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Ram 1500 TRX. But the ZR2's narrowness can be seen as an advantage when your off-road environs are more suited to rock bouncers than Best in the Desert events.
CAR AND DRIVER
Our Favorite French Cars: Window Shop with Car and Driver
When it comes to cars, the only thing stranger than French exterior design is French intake runners. That’s what the crew found out this week with a challenge to find something from the land of brie for la somme généreuse of $50,000. They went everywhere but France to do it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Don’t Both of My Car’s Battery Terminals Have Covers?
Let’s say you’ve got your car’s front hood up and you accidentally set a wrench on top of the battery. If the wrench touches both the positive (+) and negative (-) battery terminals, it could cause a spark that ignites the battery’s mixture of hydrogen and oxygen gases.
CAR AND DRIVER
Mercedes Paints AMG GT 4-Door Tennis-Ball Yellow to Honor Roger Federer
Mercedes has created a special one-off AMG GT 4-Door to honor tennis player Roger Federer's retirement. The special model is a GT63 S E-Performance hybrid that's painted in tennis-ball yellow. Federer will play his last match today at the Laver Cup, a team competition held in London. Mercedes offers a...
Comments / 0