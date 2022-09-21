Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Game of the Week: Mason handles Haslett to take control of CAAC-Red
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Grit and physicality personify head coach Gary Houghton and his Mason Bulldogs. Their identity showed up in a big way on Friday as junior tailback AJ Martell ran the ball 26 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 28-13 win over Haslett.
WILX-TV
Dewitt shuts out Holt in second half to win 38-8
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX, Dewitt Panthers) - The DeWitt Panthers defeated the Holt Rams at Memorial Stadium in DeWitt 38-8. The Panthers had a bit of a hangover from last week’s loss to East Lansing in the first half. The second half they came out with fire and shut down the Rams and the offense found their rhythm. Sophomore Elliot Larner sparked the offense in the third quarter. Larner was 6 of 7 passing for 103 yards in the second half with a pair of touchdowns as DeWitt outscored the Rams 32-0 on 259 yards of offense while the special teams set the scoring plate with a couple of turn overs. The Panther defense held the Rams to negative yardage in the second half.
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic shuts out Eaton Rapids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sophomore quarterback Alex Fernandez scored on a second quarter touchdown run and played a solid all around game as Lansing Catholic surged to its second straight victory, 47-0 over outmatched Eaton Rapids. Senior defensive back Jack Jacobs intercepted a pass and returned it for a pick...
WILX-TV
Charlotte Orioles soared to 5-0 for the first time since 2004
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles (4-0) looked to keep their hot start going against the visiting Ionia Bulldogs (1-3). Charlotte handed it off up the middle to Devon Eaton and the two-point conversion put them up 28-12. But Ionia wasn’t done yet. Travis Tucker Jr. took the QB...
WILX-TV
Fowler Eagles beat CMAC rival Pewamo-Westphalia for the first time since 2014
FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles made a mark on their season Friday with a 20-16 win over Pewamo-Westphalia. It was the first time since 2014 that the Eagles beat the Pirates; the win takes Fowler to 5-0 on the season. With 26 seconds on the clock, QB Jacob...
WILX-TV
East Lansing suffers first loss of the season, 28-21 to Grand Blanc
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Blanc Bobcats got the best of East Lansing last season, and did so as well in 2022. The Trojans fell 28-21 to Grand Blanc, to suffer their first loss of the season. The Trojans started out hot, scoring in just a few plays, but...
WILX-TV
Portland escapes with win over Lansing Sexton
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Senior quarterback Marc Nobis threw two perfectly thrown touchdown passes of significant length in the first half and led his team on a gritty fourth quarter drive to lead Portland to a 21 to 20 win over Lansing Sexton. Nobis hit sophomore Christopher Battley in stride...
WILX-TV
Laingsburg outlasts Bath in CMAC showdown
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - It was Homecoming for the Laingsburg Wolfpack and Brian Borgman’s football team gave the community a 33-20 win over Bath in a CMAC clash. Laingsburg had an impressive opening drive, which was capped off by a touchdown pass from Ty Randall to Jackson Audretsch. Bath...
WILX-TV
Where our Friday Night Frenzy team will be tonight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 5 of the high school football season kicks off tonight and you can find the highlights and postgame reaction from games across Mid-Michigan every week on the Friday Night Frenzy on News 10. Frenzy Game of the Week is Mason (4-0) visiting Haslett (3-1) in...
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge’s first half dominance carried the Comets over Lansing Everett
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Comets (3-1) traveled to take on the Lansing Everett Vikings (2-2). Second quarter, Comets up 21-0. Everett QB Beni Davidson rolled right, but is intercepted by Noah McCartney. That would put Grand Ledge on Everett’s side of the 50. The Comet’s Shawn...
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Wilson Talent Center students put their skills to the test
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Students in the cosmetology program at Wilson Talent Center will be making the switch from models to real people soon. Its second-year students are putting what they know to the test in the school’s on-site salon. It’s an exciting year. Senior Ava McMeeken hasn’t worked...
WILX-TV
Inclimate weather forces cancellation of Spartan Marching Band for Kids concert
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The threat of rain has damped a popular fundraiser. Sparrow Hospital and the Sparrow Foundation announced Sunday morning that this year’s Spartan Marching Band for Kids concert has been canceled. The annual 19th annual concert is a fundraiser for the Ron Mason Fund for...
WILX-TV
East Lansing Police increasing patrols on busy weekends
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing police are stepping up patrols after violent crimes near campus in recent weeks. Michigan State University student, Maisie Henneberry lives on the same street where the shooting took place. She said when the incident happened, she thought it was fireworks until her friend stepped in.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Plenty of sunshine, and the latest headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the sunshine going into the first weekend of fall. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk about a guilty plea in a murder and mutilation case, pharmacists being able to prescribe birth control, and the story of a family that produced two very notable broadcasters in Michigan. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
‘Siren-free zone’ - Laingsburg hosts sensory-friendly homecoming parade
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Laingsburg Middle School teacher, Becky Malaski, said her son, Parker, was able to enjoy Laingsburg’s homecoming parade in a siren-free zone – all thanks to a school essay written by her daughter. Parker Malaski loves the homecoming parade. “Well I like the marching band...
WILX-TV
‘It’s time to stop this behavior’ - East Lansing to see enhanced police presence
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A warning was issued by the East Lansing Police Department Thursday: anyone causing violence or trouble will pay. The department posted the warning in a video on social media. Police said a shooting on Sept. 11, where 31 bullet casings were found, was the final...
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: I-69 to see ramp, bridge closures in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Those who use I-69 or Michigan Highway 78 might have to change their commute next week. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the northbound I-69 ramp to M-78, the Aigner Road ramp to northbound I-69 and the Kalamo Highway Bridge over I-69 will be closed Monday. MDOT is expected to finish work Nov. 2.
WILX-TV
WILX Announces Expansion of Award-Winning Local News 10 at 10PM on MeTV
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The addition of MeTV to the WILX channel line-up, allows News 10 to expand its award winning local news! Beginning Monday, October 3rd, News 10 @ 10PM will air Monday through Friday from 10:00 PM to 10:30 PM on MeTV. This newscast will be anchored by the trusted team of David Andrews, Ann Emmerich, with First Alert Weather from Meteorologist, Andy Provenzano. If you can’t stay up for News 10 at 11 PM on WILX, this is the perfect chance to get ready for the day ahead and catch up on the latest breaking news and First Alert Weather an hour earlier.
WILX-TV
Relay for Life returns to Mid-Michigan, raises money for American Cancer Society
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a celebration of life and progress toward a cure for cancer. People gathered in Mason Friday for the Greater Lansing Relay for Life, a 16-hour fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The event the organization pay for critical research and helps cancer patients get the support they need while they’re in the fight, but it’s more than a fundraiser, it’s a celebration that brings people together in the fight against a deadly disease.
WILX-TV
Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.
