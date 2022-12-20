Photos show how King Charles, Prince Harry, and Prince William's relationship has changed over time
- King Charles III's relationship with Princes William and Harry has been highly publicized.
- Following Harry's decision to step back from royal duties, the trio reunited for the funerals of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.
- William reportedly cut all contact with Harry after the release of the "Harry & Meghan" docuseries.
Source: National GeographicThe family celebrated V-J Day together in 1995. Harry, 11, can be seen smiling at his father while the royal family posed for photos, an indication of the close relationship they appeared to have.
Source: InsiderIn August 1997, Diana died in a tragic car accident. William, 15, and Harry, 12, walked beside their father at her funeral. Harry opened up about mourning in front of the world, telling Newsweek in 2017 that he doesn't "think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances."
Source: NewsweekThe trio remained close for years after Diana's death. In 2000, Charles joined his sons on a skiing holiday in Switzerland. The ski resort, Klosters, was a regular vacation spot for the royal family despite a fatal avalanche that nearly killed Charles and took the life of Major Hugh Lindsay in 1988.
Source: InsiderHarry was by William's side at his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011. Charles was also in attendance, sitting in the front row at the ceremony. Charles and William had roles at Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018. Charles walked his daughter-in-law down the aisle, while William served as Harry's best man.
Source: InsiderCharles, William, and Harry were seen together less in 2019 as reports of a rift between the siblings began to circulate. At the premiere of the documentary series "Our World" in April that year, Charles stood between his sons as they posed for photos. William and Harry sat next to each other during the screening.
Source: InsiderHarry attended his final royal engagement with William and Charles in March 2020. Two months prior, Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down as senior royals. Prince Philip died a month after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which Harry said his father stopped taking his calls shortly before his "step back." It was the first time Harry saw his brother and father since it aired, with a source telling Cosmopolitan that Harry and William's relationship was "extremely frosty."
Sources: Insider , CosmopolitanThe trio reunited again after the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, 2022. Harry and Charles were spotted waiting for the Queen's coffin together, while Harry and William also took a walk with their wives to view the floral tributes.
Source: InsiderIn the December 2022 Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," Harry opened up about his tense relationships with his brother and father, recalling a "terrifying" moment when William yelled at him at the Sandringham Summit in 2020.
Source: InsiderAlthough William has reportedly cut all contact with his younger brother over the documentary, according to The Telegraph, Harry and Meghan are still invited to attend Charles' coronation in May 2023.
Sources: The Sunday Times , The Telegraph
