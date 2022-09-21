Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Related
Thousands attend long-awaited Miramar Air Show
Day two of the MCAS Miramar Air Show was another full day packed with sights and sounds, as hundreds of thousands of people had their eyes to the sky.
delmartimes.net
Glass Box and Naegi: Two North County chefs are creating Japanese food with local influences
Ethan Yang and William Eick have a lot in common. Both North County men are in their early 30s. They’ve both spent most of the past decade cooking in North County-area restaurant kitchens. And over the past year, they’ve both launched unique signature restaurants that combine their passion for Japanese food with local ingredients and culinary influences.
Naval Base San Diego celebrates 100 years
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Naval Base San Diego celebrated its centennial by opening its gates to the public. It is the first time that the base has held an open house for the public since Sep. 11, 2001. From kid games to active combat ship tours, it's just a...
'Shop and Dine La Mesa' event puts small businesses on display
The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce is promoting small businesses with a fun event they held on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
coolsandiegosights.com
Trolley Dances returns to San Diego!
The San Diego Dance Theater’s 24th Annual Trolley Dances are being held this year near several trolley Blue Line stations, in and around UC San Diego. Five dances are included in this extremely unique event. Mobile groups gather to watch a dance, then ride the trolley to view performances at other locations!
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao Dao
Pho Ca Dao Grill is a traditional, authentic Vietnamese restaurant founded by the Huynh family, who came from Vietnam. They currently have seven locations throughout the entirety of San Diego including locations in Mira Mesa, East County, Rancho Bernardo, Santee, Poway, Mission Valley and Chula Vista! Each location has a menu that differs from each other slightly. Today we will be talking specifically about their Mission Valley location as that is the one I personally went to myself.
theregistrysocal.com
Hines & USAA Real Estate Begin Construction of 930-Unit Riverwalk Village in San Diego
SAN DIEGO – Hines, the global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with USAA Real Estate, began construction of its 200-acre Riverwalk San Diego village with a phase-one groundbreaking ceremony on September 21. Riverwalk San Diego will transform the existing Riverwalk golf course in western Mission Valley into a live-work-play transit-oriented neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Diego Channel
Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
kusi.com
28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival at Ski Beach, Sept. 24 – 25
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival will be at Ski Beach on Saturday Sept. 24 and Sunday Sept. 25. This free family-friendly event is the largest Islander festival on the main land. The mission of the event is to preserve Polynesian, Micronesian and Melanesian culture...
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
Watch: Horse rescued from owner's backyard pool in California
Animal rescuers responded to a California home to help a horse that ended up stranded in its owner's empty backyard pool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bed Bath & Beyond set to close in Santee
SANTEE, Calif. — Another big retailer is closing its doors in San Diego, hitting customers and the nearby businesses it anchored pretty hard. Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s closing its Santee store. The anchor store had been at the Santee Trolley Square since the shopping center opened...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 23-25 – Fall Fun edition
You may not be spotting leaves turning red and orange, but it is officially, truly fall as of Thursday. Yet we’re partying like it’s still summer this San Diego weekend and if you’re interested in the military, your weekend will be just packed. The military options involve...
coolsandiegosights.com
Sweet memories of Top Gun in Oceanside!
Fans of the original Top Gun movie would love visiting the recently restored Top Gun House near the foot of the Oceanside Pier. The historic old Victorian beach house, an 1887 Queen Anne Cottage that was featured in the popular movie, has been turned into an ice cream shop filled with sweet Top Gun memories!
SheKnows
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
Another heat wave to hit San Diego
The county will be experiencing another heat wave as temperatures are expected to rise Saturday and peak Monday and Tuesday.
sanelijolife.com
The Questhaven Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes near San Elijo Hills
The Project includes a Tentative Map (PDS2020-TM-5643), a Site Plan (PDS2022-STP-22-018), and an Administrative Permit (PDS2020-AD-20-011). The Questhaven Project (Project) consists of a Tentative Map, Site Plan, Density Bonus Permit, and an Administrative Permit on approximately 89.23 acres (Figure 4). The Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes on 18.27 acres, recreation uses on 0.31 acres, and water quality detention basins on 2.4 acres. The Project also includes open space on approximately 63.9 acres that would provide for biological open space and fuel-modification zones. The Project is designed to cluster development in the northern portion of the Project site in order to allow for the development of residential uses while providing biological open space in the southern portion of the site. The Project also includes 0.09-acre of off-site clearing within an existing right-of-way. The Project proposes seven affordable housing units as part of the Density Bonus application. The Project density is consistent with the General Plan Designations of the property by calculating density on the property in accordance with the Density Bonus Program defined by State law and the County Zoning Ordinance (Figure 3). Zoning Use Regulations for the site is Rural Residential (RR) and Open Space (S80). The General Plan Designations for the Site are Semi-Rural (SR-1 and SR-10) and the General Plan Regional Categories for the site are Semi-Rural and No Jurisdiction. The Project is located in unincorporated San Diego County within the San Dieguito Community Plan Area on approximately 89.23 acres, immediately south and west of the City of San Marcos and east of the City of Carlsbad (Figures 1 and 2). Interstate 5 (I-5) is located approximately 5.3 miles west of the Project site. Specifically, the Project site is located south of San Elijo Road and east of Denning Drive. Access to the site would be from San Elijo Road to the north.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
waternewsnetwork.com
Neil Nagata is 2021 San Diego County Farmer of the Year
The San Diego County Farm Bureau named third-generation Oceanside farmer Neil Nagata its 2021 Farmer of the Year. The Farmer of the Year award is presented to an active or retired farmer who has had a positive impact on the agriculture industry, is active in the community beyond agriculture, and has represented the agricultural industry publicly on behalf of farming interests.
Comments / 0