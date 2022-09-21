Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Imagines ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’ by Way of ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’

Actors KiKi Layne and Ari’el Stachel are added to the existing catalogue of “Don’t Worry Darling” drama by speaking out about being cut “from most of the movie.”. “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life,” Layne wrote on Instagram Sunday, days after “Don’t Worry Darling” was released in theaters, alongside photos and videos of her and Stachel from production. “Love you Ari,” she said with hashtags #GotMyCheck, #GotMyMan and #EverythingHappensforaReason.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO