Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Imagines ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’ by Way of ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’

Zack Estrin, TV Producer, Screenwriter and Showrunner for Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space,’ Dies at 51
Zack Estrin, a screenwriter and producer best known for serving as showrunner and executive producer for Netflix’s “Lost in Space” reboot, died Friday, a representative for the family said Sunday. He was 51. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” the screenwriter’s family said in a statement. “The best...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Heres who plays who in the cast of Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial effort
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Go Up Against a Stalker in Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ Trailer (Video)
The series is based on a story written for New York Magazine
Guillermo del Toro Gives Fans a Behind-the-Scenes Look Into His Stop-Motion Process in ‘Pinocchio’ Featurette (Video)
The Oscar-winning filmmaker previews his next directorial effort
‘Mister Organ’ Review: ‘Tickled’ Director Returns With a Captivating Portrait of a Con Artist
Fantastic Fest 2022: Journalist and filmmaker David Farrier gets obsessed with Michael Organ's chicanery, but it's Farrier who seems to go down the rabbit hole
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Actors KiKi Layne and Ari’el Stachel Speak Out About Being Cut ‘From Most of the Movie’
Actors KiKi Layne and Ari’el Stachel are added to the existing catalogue of “Don’t Worry Darling” drama by speaking out about being cut “from most of the movie.”. “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life,” Layne wrote on Instagram Sunday, days after “Don’t Worry Darling” was released in theaters, alongside photos and videos of her and Stachel from production. “Love you Ari,” she said with hashtags #GotMyCheck, #GotMyMan and #EverythingHappensforaReason.
How to Watch ‘The Conjuring’ Movies in Chronological Order
Should you start with "Annabelle: Creation" or "The Nun?"
‘Dead to Me’ Final Season Hits Netflix This November (Video)
In a new trailer, Jen and Judy say their goodbyes as Ben learns the truth about the death of his twin brother
‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot Canceled on Peacock After 1 Season
Re-imagining created by Stephen Dunn debuted in June
New ‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works at Paramount
Babak Anvari is set to direct the project, with J.J. Abrams producing
‘House of the Dragon’ Timeline: When Does Each Episode Take Place?
The “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon” is officially a hit, earning a Season 2 renewal early into its launch and reigniting appointment viewing on Sunday nights. But while “House of the Dragon” is similar to the flagship series in many ways, there’s one key difference that has made viewers pay extra close attention: all those time jumps.
Leslie Grace Posts ‘Batgirl’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Stunts and Combat Training (Video)
"You didn't deserve me at all," the song echoed during the compilation of clips a month after production on the film was abruptly halted
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Gets Premiere Date, Shares Hilarious First Teaser (Video)
"Sometimes, people cut bangs when everything's fine!" Lily Collins' character says in the teaser, not at all defensively
‘Heart of Stone': Gal Gadot Promises ‘Extremely Epic’ Action-Thriller in Netflix First Look (Video)
”Wonder Woman“ star plays a CIA agent who must recover a valuable and dangerous asset. From “Extraction” to “The Gray Man,” Netflix has released plenty of action thrillers over the past few years. Now it is Gal Gadot’s turn to headline one with “Heart of Stone,” a spy film directed by Tom Harper (“Peaky Blinders”) and set for release next year.
The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in September 2022
Find something new (or spooky) to watch
‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno': Disney and Deaf West Theatre Partner for Sign Language Rendition of the ‘Encanto’ Hit (Video)
Disney and Deaf West Theatre celebrated International Day of Sign Languages with a new music video for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the hit track from “Encanto.”. Featuring both American Sign Language (ASL) and Colombian Sign Language (LSC, Lengua de Señas Colombiana), the video plays the scene from the film next to an all-Deaf Colombian and Latinx cast of translators. The cast consists of Nataly Barahona as Pepa, Andres Otalora as Felix, Donna Valverde as Mirabel and Abuela, Jasmine Garcia as Isabela, Joseph Rocha as Camilo and Andrea Rodriguez as Dolores.
‘Stranger Things': Laughs, Line Flubs and Bad British Accents Abound in Season 4 Blooper Reel (Video)
“Stranger Things” fans can get a glimpse of what it was really like on set in a new four-minute blooper reel from Season 4. Despite the darker themes of the Netflix series’ fourth season, it seems as though there were plenty of lighthearted moments between (and often in the middle of) takes, as cast members butchered their lines, cracked up during serious moments and messed with their fellow actors.
Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ Netflix Series Gets November Premiere Date
“Wednesday,” the Netflix series about a teenage Wednesday Addams, finally has a premiere date. The series will drop Nov. 23, Netflix announced Friday. “Wednesday” is executive produced and directed by Tim Burton, with showrunners, EPs and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. It stars Jenny Ortega as the teenage member of the famed Adams family.
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Nicola Coughlan Reveals Episode 1 Title and Shares Lady Whistledown’s Next Column (Video)
The ton is abuzz. We finally have the episode title for the Season 3 premiere of “Bridgerton.”. In a new feature video with Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Coughlan breaks out the first script and announces that Episode 1 is called “Out of the Shadows.” (You can watch the video above.)
