Fredericksburg Standard
Ambleside Cross Country competes in Ingram
Ambleside’s cross-country team competed in their third meet of the season on Saturday, Sept. 17. They ran at the Ingram Tom Moore Warrior XC Invitational. Sixteen high schools competed at the event. The junior varsity boys’ team placed fifth overall. Samuel Goodson placed 14th, Aaron Shelton 18th, George...
Fredericksburg Standard
Heritage blanks San Marcos during annual ‘Flight Night’
Fredericksburg Heritage picked up a huge win Friday night on Flight Night, defeating San Marcos Hill Country, 50-0. “This night never gets old,” Heritage Head Football Coach Tim Shipman said. “It is so much fun to see the crowd and the players whipped into a frenzy as the helicopter...
Fredericksburg Standard
FHS JV football teams fall to Wimberley Thursday
The Wimberley Texans traveled to Fredericksburg last Thursday and defeated the Fredericksburg High School freshman and JV football teams in back-to-back games at FHS Stadium. The FHS 9th grade football team hosted Wimberley at FHS Stadium Thursday afternoon. In the searing heat, Wimberley defeated the Battlin’ Billies, 28-7. Despite...
Fredericksburg Standard
FHS tennis team falls to Wimberley
The Fredericksburg High School tennis team had their hands full against last year’s reigning state champion, Wimberley. The Billies lost to Wimberley in a tight match, 10- 7, on Wednesday, Sept. 14. FHS head coach Randall King thought his team had a chance to really compete and they didn’t...
Fredericksburg Standard
Wilke family gathers Saturday at Albert school
The 22nd annual Friedrich Wilke family reunion was held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Williams Creek (Albert) School and Community Center in Albert. Family members attending the reunion represented descendants of four of the seven Friedrich August and Dorothea (Ilschner) Wilke children, including the families of Anna Charlotte Wilke Junck, Wilhelm Carl (Fritz) Wilke, Albert August Julius Wilke and Ernst Wilke.
Fredericksburg Standard
Delay of Game
Wimberley football defeats Fredericksburg in rescheduled game. It took approximately 15 hours to witness the Fredericksburg High School Battlin’ Billies and Class 4A Division II No. 6 Wimberley Texans play a football game this past weekend. This was due to a referee issue that pushed the game to Saturday...
Fredericksburg Standard
FHS Homecoming Week underway
Fredericksburg High School is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a football game and crowning of a king and queen on Friday night, Sept. 23. On Friday night, the Billies will take on Marble Falls in the FHS Stadium with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Tickets are $6 for adult pre-sale general admission, $3 for student presale general admission and $7 at the gate.
Fredericksburg Standard
Prepping for Homecoming
The Fredericksburg High School Battlin’ Billies are back home in familiar territory this week. It’s a huge week for the Billies, who lost a heartbreaker on the road at No. 6 Wimberley, 17-14, Saturday afternoon. This week is Homecoming Week and Fredericksburg is ready to get back on...
Fredericksburg Standard
Newcomers welcomed to the ’Burg
Newcomers were welcomed into the community by Fredericksburg Hospitality Hostess Jennifer Schandua. Persons new to the community are urged to contact Schandua at 997-4597 (home) or 456-6992 (cell) or email her at jenniferschandual@ gmail.com to let her know that they are now living here. A report on her visits follows:
Fredericksburg Standard
TAKE US ALONG
Three members of a recent tour group through the Canadian Rocky Mountains have ties to Fredericksburg and took time to post with a copy of the Standard-Radio Post on their trip. From left are Connie Seidenberger Engle, who taught at Fredericksburg High School in the late 1970s, Linda Fishel Kahlich, class of 1976, and Elston Eckhardt, also class of ’76 member. The Standard-Radio Post enjoys sharing the travel adventures of its readers who are welcome to submit photos when they “take us along.” — Submitted photo.
Fredericksburg Standard
Lady Horns climb to Top 10
The Harper Ladyhorns volleyball team climbed into the Class 2A Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) Top 10 this past week. Harper defeated Sonora last Tuesday in three sets, 25-18, 25-16 and 25-22. Harper followed up on that game with a three-game sweep over Llano last Friday, 25-20, 25-15 and 25-14.
Fredericksburg Standard
50 YEARS AGO in the Standard
Lyndon Immel and Bob Loth have announced the purchase of the major interest in Behrend Ford Sales from Kenneth Kothe and are now owners of the firm, along with Leola Behrend Richey, whose late husband, Helmuth Behrend, was the founder of the firm. The Gillespie County Commissioners Court met last...
Fredericksburg Standard
Man found near Maurer Road with loaded gun
Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Dembach Road on Sept. 13. The deputy observed the vehicle leaving the scene and stopped it. After investigation, Charles Nicholson Clark II, 21, of Harper was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. A deputy was called...
Fredericksburg Standard
Loeffler’s legacy to be felt for years
It is no small feat to have a job with the main directive of increasing and improving tourism, and balance that with a local population for whom change comes with caveats and challenges. This is a traditional small town with perhaps the most forward-looking business owners and tourism directors in...
Fredericksburg Standard
HCM sports injury clinics offered for free
Hill Country Memorial is again offering a free Sports Injury Clinic on Saturday mornings during football season, open to all area students. “These sports injury clinics are a great service to provide to our student-athletes of all communities,” said Mindy Eckert, DPT, OCS, Therapy Services Manager, HCM. “We are happy to be able to help them continue on their sports journey.”
Fredericksburg Standard
Reunions
The Fredericksburg Standard- Radio Post publishes announcements, on a space available basis, regarding family reunions scheduled to take place in Gillespie County. Include the name of the group; date, place and time of the reunion, and contact information and submit at 712 West Main Street or mail to Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post, P.O. Box 1639, Fredericksburg, TX 78624, fax to 830-9900036, or e-mail to fbgnews@fredericksburgstandard.com.
Fredericksburg Standard
‘Grow It Cook It’ strawberry class set
A “Grow It Cook It” strawberries class has been set for noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Gillespie County AgriLife Extension Office, 38 Business Court. Participants will learn not just how to grow strawberries, but how to properly prepare and cook them, too. Recipe samples are provided.
Fredericksburg Standard
Albert Community Club fish fry is Sept. 24
The Albert Community Club will host a fish fry on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Williams Creek School in Albert. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for drinks and fellowship. The meal will be served at 6 p.m. and will feature fried fish, French fries, salad and dessert. Recommended donation per plate is $10.
Fredericksburg Standard
What visitors are saying about our special town
Those of us who work at the Fredericksburg Convention and Visitor Bureau (FCVB) have a unique opportunity to read and hear what visitors to Fredericksburg are saying about our town and county. It might be via emails, posts on Facebook, comments in our sign-in book at the Visitor Information Center...
Fredericksburg Standard
Pianist Duncan Holmes to perform here
Local pianist Duncan Holmes will be giving a concert at Hill Country Church at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The church is located at 107 East Lower Crabapple Road. Holmes returned from doing two programs in the Chambersburg area in south-central Pennsylvania. On Sunday, Sept. 11, Holmes, along with a...
