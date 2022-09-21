Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Toews, Kane, Domi, Hossa, More
As training camp gets underway for the Chicago Blackhawks, onlookers are that much closer to witnessing the reality of what this roster may — or may not — be capable of this season. While progress is most pivotal for a rebuild, whether Chicago’s 2022-23 lineup also finds a way to remain watchable is yet to be seen.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Training Camp, Couturier, Anisimov & More
The Philadelphia Flyers will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Vorhees, NJ on Thursday morning. Before camp even convened, they got bad news about a potential long-term injury to Sean Couturier . General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and head coach John Tortorella will now face an even steeper uphill battle getting the team back into contention in 2022-23.
markerzone.com
OILERS RE-SIGN RFA FORWARD RYAN MCLEOD
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $798,000 with restricted free agent forward Ryan McLeod. McLeod, 23, was drafted by the Oilers in the second round (40th overall) back in 2018. The Mississauga native appeared in 71 games for Edmonton during his rookie season in 2021-22, recording 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists), 12 penalty minutes and was a minus-two. He added four points in sixteen games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Libor Hajek has opportunity to start with New York Rangers in camp
Libor Hajek is becoming an early story during New York Rangers training camp. While many anticipated Zac Jones being given first crack at partnering with Braden Schneider as the third pair left defenseman, it has been the older defender getting that opportunity. “He came into camp in good shape,” head...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Youth Competing for 4 Roster Spots at Training Camp
The Montreal Canadiens will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Brossard on Sept. 22. With them, 74 players will either prepare for their NHL seasons, try to supplant a current roster player or do what they can to be noticed by management to earn a larger role in the team’s plans or earn a professional contract. However, before on-ice sessions at camp could begin, they delivered some bad news to the fans as they announced that newly-named team captain Nick Suzuki (lower-body injury, out for two weeks) and Joel Edmundson (lower-body injury, out indefinitely) will join six others at camp on the injured list.
Yardbarker
Notes on every player the Edmonton Oilers are bringing to training camp
NOTE – Players with a star next to their name aren’t signed to NHL contracts. This is a big year for Olivier Rodrigue. He’s entering the third season of his entry-level contract with two years of poor results at the professional level and will be up for a new contract next summer. The Oilers traded up to select Rodrigue at the 2018 NHL Draft, the last one before the Ken Holland era, so he has to impress new management.
NHL
Senators sign defenceman Jorian Donovan to a three-year, entry-level cont
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed defenceman Jorian Donovan to a three-year, entry-level contract. Donovan, 18, is expected to enter his second major junior season with the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs following a 2021-22 campaign which saw him rank second among all first-year skaters in plus/minus rating (+25) while leading Hamilton rookie rearguards in scoring with 22 points (three goals, 19 assists).
RELATED PEOPLE
Sabres lock up general manager Kevyn Adams to multi-year extension
The Buffalo Sabres are looking like future Stanley Cup contenders these days. And the team will keep Kevyn Adams around to see his vision through. Adams signed a multi-year contract extension with the Sabres on Wednesday. They did not make the specific term public when the team announced the deal.
NHL
Steve Yzerman talks optimism, roster competition on eve of training camp
And while Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman shares in that enthusiasm, he remains "cautiously optimistic" about the club's potential heading into training camp, which begins Thursday. "I believe we'll be a better hockey team this year, I expect us to be," Yzerman said in a...
Comments / 0