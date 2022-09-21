Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
County lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in Andres Guardardo shooting
TORRANCE – Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18- year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near...
2urbangirls.com
Four men arrested for alleged attempted burglary in Beverly Hills
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Four men were arrested on suspicion of residential burglary for trying to make their way into a home in Beverly Hills, authorities said Sunday. Police received a call at 8:31 p.m. Saturday of four men trying to gain access into a home in the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive, according to Lt. Renato Moreno of the Beverly Hills Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
High-profile LA prosecutor alleges transfer is retaliation
LOS ANGELES – A high-profile deputy district attorney who successfully prosecuted the man who killed rapper Nipsey Hussle said Friday he is being transferred from the office’s elite Major Crimes Division to supervise misdemeanor cases in East Los Angeles in what he believes is retaliation for his criticism of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and his policies.
2urbangirls.com
Woman calls Ridley-Thomas’ federal indictment ‘Karma’
Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas continues to proclaim his innocence after his co-defendant plead guilty this week to bribing him in exchange for votes. His lawyer continues to vigorously defend him, even while sounding like he’s attempting to insult our intelligence. “The plea deal the government offered...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police seek public’s help in locating trespassing, theft suspect
Community Bulletin regarding suspect, Richie Scott. Hello, My Name is Detective Thompson with IPD. We are currently investigating incidents with Mr. Scott (Richie). Please contact me via email if you have any information and or if you are a victim of a crime from Mr. Scott. I can assure you...
2urbangirls.com
Man detained after woman found dead in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said. The death was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue, where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Pomona officers take troubled man with rifle into custody
POMONA, Calif. – The Pomona Police Department’s SWAT and crisis negotiation teams took into custody Saturday a man who was pointing a rifle at hikers at the Eagle Scout Trail. A hiker called police about 7:30 a.m. to report seeing a man with a rifle on the trails...
2urbangirls.com
Man Arrested for Starting Fire at Palmdale Church
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man is in custody Saturday for allegedly starting a fire at a church in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of East Avenue R.
2urbangirls.com
Celebrity stylist settles discrimination lawsuit
LOS ANGELES – A former employee of a fashion stylist with many celebrity clients has tentatively settled his case against his former boss in which he alleged he was subjected to disparate treatment because he is gay, then forced to resign in 2020 because of intolerable work conditions. Lawyers...
2urbangirls.com
Armed suspect arrested after three-hour standoff
LOS ANGELES – An armed suspect was taken into custody early Friday after being shot an officer and subsequently barricading himself following a pursuit in South Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department on patrol came into contact with the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Imperial Highway and Success Avenue, and after determining that he was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon pursued him after he failed to stop.
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves two dead
COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
2urbangirls.com
Stray bullets leave two injured in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities are searching for a suspect who fired shots at a person in a Lancaster parking lot, which wounded two other people nearby, a sheriff’s lieutenant said Sunday. The two victims were hospitalized but are expected to survive, according to Lt. Clint Skaggs of the...
2urbangirls.com
Two teens killed in drive-by shooting in Florence-Firestone area
LOS ANGELES – Two teens were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Los Angeles. The shooting in the 1500 block of East 81st Street, near Compton Avenue, was reported around 4:23 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies found two teens in an alley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
2urbangirls.com
Deputy in SUV injured by hit-and-run motorist in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. – A sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries Sunday when his patrol SUV was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene on foot in Gardena, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 4:50 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues, according to...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fiery multi-vehicle freeway crash in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt....
2urbangirls.com
Laverne police investigating battery allegations against football coach
LA VERNE, Calif. – A football coach at Damien High School was on leave Sunday after a player from Bishop Amat High filed a report with the La Verne Police Department alleging two coaches on the Damien staff battered him during a postgame fracas. Jesse Ramos, the father of...
2urbangirls.com
LAUSD responds to fentanyl crisis, will Inglewood Unified follow suit?
The Los Angeles Unified School District has taken steps to address the growing fentanyl crisis that resulted in nine students overdosing, including a 15-year-old who died recently in a school bathroom. We are experiencing a devastating epidemic. While we talk about fentanyl or the many variations of fentanyl, there is...
2urbangirls.com
LA County, LAHSA made to return $150 million in unused federal funds meant to help homeless
LOS ANGELES – The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
2urbangirls.com
Road rage shooting closes down Crenshaw Blvd in Torrance
TORRANCE, Calif. – A car-to-car shooting Saturday afternoon caused Torrance police to shut down Crenshaw Boulevard as officers searched for evidence and made sure there were no injuries. The preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was due to road rage at 2:37 p.m. at Crenshaw and Lomita boulevards, said Torrance...
