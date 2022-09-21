Read full article on original website
DaBaby Claims He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion Before Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting
DaBaby has claimed he slept with Megan Thee Stallion multiple times — including the night before Tory Lanez allegedly shot her. The North Carolina rapper dropped the bombshell on his new album Baby On Baby 2, which he released by surprise on Friday (September 23). On the song “Boogeyman,”...
Iggy Azalea Admits Her Infamous Sway Freestyle Was 'Trash'
Iggy Azalea has admitted that her notorious 2015 freestyle on Sway In The Morning was “trash” in hindsight. The freestyle, which found Azalea spitting memorable bars such as: “Better check my tax bracket/ What you think was gonna happen/ Naggin’ now he’s leaving and y’all broke up like Mad Men,” was met with critical disdain from the jump, with one memorable caller known as “John From Tennessee” allegedly calling in to Sway’s radio show to call Azalea out for her tepid bars.
Meek Mill Teases New Collaboration With Lil Uzi Vert As His Indie Push Continues
Meek Mill has teased what looks to be a Philly connection in the form of a new track featuring Lil Uzi Vert — check out a snippet below. On Monday (September 19), the Dreamchasers rapper took to Instagram to highlight an unreleased snippet from him and Uzi while getting a haircut in the studio.
Akademiks Responds To Backlash Over 'Dusty' Rapper Comments
Akademiks has addressed the backlash he’s received from the likes of LL COOL J and Hot 97’s Ebro Darden over him calling Hip Hop pioneers “dusty.”. The controversial media personality responded via his Off The Record podcast on Friday (September 23) in an episode titled “Letter to LL Cool J.” During the 48-minute episode, Akademiks explained that his original comments were tongue-in-cheek and they have been blown way out of proportion.
Michael Rapaport Goes Off On ‘Bum-Ass’ Akademiks Over ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments
Michael Rapaport is the latest celebrity to publicly take issue with DJ Akademiks‘ disparaging remarks about Hip Hop’s pioneers. The actor – who has collaborated with rappers and others within the culture throughout his lengthy career – posted a passionate video to Instagram in which he called Akademiks out.
Virgil Abloh Called Fat Joe Two Days Before His Death To Do Terror Squad Off-White Collab
Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White brand were in talks to collaborate with self-proclaimed “sneaker king” Fat Joe back in 2021, the Bronx rapper has revealed. Joey Crack said the Louis Vuitton designer called him just two days prior to his November 2021 death asking him about putting together a potential Terror Squad-Off-White Nike Air Force 1 collaboration.
Just Blaze Revisits Ghostface Killah's Influence On JAY-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls"
Just Blaze has revisited Ghostface Killah‘s influence on JAY-Z‘s hit single, “Girls, Girls, Girls,” in a new interview — check it out below. The super producer has previously shared that he created the beat for the 2001 track with Tony Starks in mind, but during an appearance on People’s Party With Talib Kweli, he offered additional details about the connection.
Lil Uzi Vert Had Themself Quite The Time At Rolling Loud New York
New York, NY – Lil Uzi Vert appears to have made themself right at home in New York amid the latest edition of the nomadic music festival Rolling Loud. In addition to performing a super medley of fan-favorite hits such as “Do What I Want” and “XO TOUR Llife3” during their own headlining set on Friday (September 23), the “Glock In My Purse” rap star also made several other guest stage appearances at the festival.
Rihanna & The NFL Confirm She'll Headline Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna and the National Football League has confirmed the Barbadian singer will be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year. On Sunday (September 25), Rihanna shared an Instagram post with just her tattooed arm in the air holding a football with the NFL shield prominently displayed. The NFL followed up with a tweet featuring the same photo.
Trina Named 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards’ 'I Am Hip Hop Award' Honoree
Trina will be honored at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award, putting an exclamation point on her decades-long career. The rapper, producer, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur was understandably thrilled by the announcement. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” she said in a statement.
DaBaby Accused Of Ripping Off Another Artist’s Track: ‘You’re Stealing From Women’
DaBaby‘s latest single, “Boogeyman” — which sparked quite a bit of discussion due to its subject matter — may have also put the artist on track for a legal battle. Toronto-based artist and songwriter Layla Hendryx has accused the controversial rapper of copying the entire hook for an unreleased song of hers, also titled “Boogeyman.” Hendrix told Rolling Stone that she’s even more angry about how the artist chose to use her work.
Lil Baby Accepts Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At Black Music Gala
Lil Baby is no stranger to receiving praise and accolades for his music, but this week he took home a prestigious honor in Beverly Hills for his humanitarian efforts. On Thursday (September 22), the QC rapper was recognized with the Black Music Action Coalition’s Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award. “To...
Future Issues Cryptic Response To Criticism Over Sale Of His Music Catalog
Future has cryptically replied to criticism he’s received in the wake of selling off his publishing catalog for an eight-figure payday. Reports emerged on Tuesday (September 20) that King Pluto had sold a huge chunk of his publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020, comprised of over 612 songs that included hits like “Life Is Good” and “Jumpman” with Drake, “King’s Dead” with Kendrick Lamar, “Selfish” with Rihanna, “Low Life” with The Weeknd and “Mask Off.”
‘Munch’ Rapper Ice Spice Talks Linking With Drake: 'I Did Not Really Expect That'
“Munch” rapper Ice Spice has revealed what it was like hanging out with Drake after he flew her out to Toronto, Canada, last month. The curly-haired rapper had a chat with RapCaviar where she spoke about the impromptu meet-up and the time Drizzy reached out to her on Instagram to shout her out on her hit single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and a freestyle she did for On the Radar Radio.
Mavi Announces Sophomore Album & Drops Video For ‘Baking Soda’
Mavi is gearing up for the release of his long-awaited sophomore album, Laughing So Hard It Hurts. While the project is slated to arrive next month, the 2022 HipHopDX Rising Star delivered on Friday (September 23) the visual to lead single “Baking Soda.”. For the simplistic Brick-directed clip, the...
6ix9ine Involved In Brawl After Dubai DJ Reportedly Refuses To Play His Music
6ix9ine was reportedly involved in an altercation in a Dubai nightclub this week after allegedly attempting to assault a DJ for refusing to play his music. According to Hollywood Unlocked, sources report 6ix9ine approached an unnamed DJ at the Soho Garden club in the Palm Jumeirah district in Dubai, requesting to have his music played.
Desiigner Trashes EST Gee For High Feature Price: 'You’re Hot Garbage!'
Desiigner has called out EST Gee after he apparently quoted him $75,000 for a verse. The “Panda” rapper recorded a video of himself trashing the CMG signee earlier this week, calling him “hot garbage” over the amount of money he tried to charge him for a feature.
Snoop Dogg & Morris Day Team Up For 'Use To Be The Playa' Single
Snoop Dogg is adding to his list of collaborations with legendary acts as he teams up with Morris Day of Morris Day and the Time fame for “Use To Be The Playa.”. Produced by Moe Z Starr, the track finds Day admitting he was a “wild one” back in his day, but now he’s merely a coach giving young players the game. Snoop offers his lessons on the game in an eight-bar verse, calling for anyone who listens to take him up on his teachings.
Nelly Suggests Country Artists Are Better Athletes Than Rappers
Nelly is giving props to his friends in country music — going as far as to say they may be more athletic than his Hip Hop counterparts. In a reel uploaded to Instagram on Thursday (September 22), the St. Louis native revealed the outcome of a conversation he was having with a group of friends and gave props to county artists, claiming their athleticism shouldn’t be slept on.
Lil Tjay Says He’s ‘Blessed’ To Be Back On Stage During Explosive Rolling Loud NY Set
Lil Tjay made his return to live performing this weekend, with an explosive set at this year’s Rolling Loud New York. The New York rapper’s performance on Friday night (September 23) at Citi Field in Queens marked his first full show since being shot seven times during an attempted robbery back in June.
