The 84th annual Dad Vail Regatta moving moving to new river -- and new state

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the biggest rowing events in the country is moving to a new river. Organizers of the Dad Vail Regatta say the race will move from the Schuylkill River to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey, next May.

The race needed a new home next year because of the dredging project that's happening on the Schuylkill.

The Dad Vail is the largest collegiate regatta in the country.

