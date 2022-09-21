Read full article on original website
Netflix’s The Watcher: Official Trailer - Tudum 2022
After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. The Watcher premieres on Netflix Thursday, October 13. Created by Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan, the limited series stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, and Michael Nouri.
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio: Official Behind the Scenes Clip - Tudum 2022
Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on December 9, 2022.
Oxenfree: Official Trailer - Netflix Games - Tudum 2022
A fun night of partying takes a supernatural turn for the teens of Camena High. Unlock the mysteries of a ghostly rift in this choice-driven thriller.
The Crown Season 5 Gets November Premiere Date
The Crown Season 5 will premiere on Netflix from November 9. Announced at the streamer's Tudum event, we didn't get a precise release date, but we did get a look at a new teaser image. It shows a shattering Wolf medallion (symbolizing Geralt of Rivia's School of the Wolf), alongside a swallow, the symbol of his adopted daughter, Ciri.
3 Body Problem: Netflix Sci-Fi from the Game of Thrones Showrunners Is Coming in 2023
Netflix has shown off a behind-the-scenes look at 3 Body Problem, its ambitious adaptation of the epic sci-fi book series from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. It is confirmed to debut in 2023. Revealed at Netflix's Tudum event, we saw members of the cast, as well...
Prey for the Devil - Official Trailer #2
Check out the new trailer for Prey for the Devil, an upcoming horror movie starring Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Nicholas Ralph, Ben Cross, and Virginia Madsen. Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) believes she is answering a calling to be the first female exorcist… but who, or what, called her?...
The Mother: Official Teaser Trailer - Tudum 2022
A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men. Watch The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal on Netflix in May 2023.
Netflix Tudum 2022: Everything Announced
Netflix’s Tudum showcase has now officially wrapped, but not before sharing a ton of new information about several upcoming films and TV series including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Witcher Season 3, and more. IGN has you covered right here with every...
