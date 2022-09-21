After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. The Watcher premieres on Netflix Thursday, October 13. Created by Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan, the limited series stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, and Michael Nouri.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO