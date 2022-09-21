Read full article on original website
(TNS) — Clatsop Community College will spend up to $3 million to replace a software system that caused problems and frustration for students and staff. Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, along with several others involved in the process, selected Ellucian Colleague to replace Anthology, formerly known as CampusNexus. The college hosted two firms last month to present options.
With the help of funding from the Filecoin Foundation, Golden Gate University’s Blockchain Law for Social Good Center has announced the creation of a new blockchain technology lab to teach students more about decentralized storage, Web3 and blockchain technologies. According to a news release, the university’s new Filecoin Foundation...
(TNS) — All Maine public schools soon will have access to $5,000 worth of state-provided computer science equipment. Gov. Janet Mills announced the initiative, which is expected to cost $3 million and be funded with federal CARES act money, on Wednesday. The effort "will enable all Maine students to access high-quality learning experiences that provide real-world training in robotics, programming, augmented and virtual reality, coding, and hardware," according to a statement announcing the plan.
