(TNS) — All Maine public schools soon will have access to $5,000 worth of state-provided computer science equipment. Gov. Janet Mills announced the initiative, which is expected to cost $3 million and be funded with federal CARES act money, on Wednesday. The effort "will enable all Maine students to access high-quality learning experiences that provide real-world training in robotics, programming, augmented and virtual reality, coding, and hardware," according to a statement announcing the plan.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO