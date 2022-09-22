ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jordan Henderson reveals concerns over recent crowd trouble

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYUt5_0i4wJ21s00

Jordan Henderson has said that his friends and family have been shocked by trouble before the Euro 2020 final and 2022 Champions League final and that his father claimed after the scenes in Paris in May that he did not want to attend such occasions again.

The Liverpool captain’s England teammate Eric Dier revealed his family do not attend away games because of abuse, which he called a “huge problem” for the game.

Henderson agrees, citing his personal experiences. His wife, Rebecca, and two young daughters had difficulty getting into Wembley and away from the disorder before the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

And while Liverpool fans were blameless for the problems before the Champions League final, when they struggled to get into the ground, some were teargassed by French police and kick-off was delayed, it was another unpleasant experience for Henderson’s family that is likely to deter them from going to such games in the future.

Henderson’s father, Brian, provided one of the most memorable images after Liverpool won the 2019 Champions League final when he hugged his son.

But as he reflected on the 2022 final, the midfielder said: “My dad said that after the Champions League final that that was him done. Some of my family got caught up in it which wasn’t ideal. A lot of the players’ families, I think it is everyone, got caught up outside the stadium. I think it was pretty horrific. When I spoke to some of my friends and my family and my dad, it was it was pretty bad.

“In Paris in the final I think if the fans weren’t respectful there could have been a lot more problems, so I think the fans were amazing.

“It was the authorities and the people around the stadium that weren’t and were causing issues. But I suppose as a fan, if you’re going to the game and you don’t feel comfortable and you feel threatened by whatever situation, you’re not going to want to go again. And it’s as simple as that, really.

“My family and friends have had a couple of experiences over the last couple of years which have really shocked them and probably put them off going to future games.

“Hopefully that changes in the near future when it gets closer to the tournament. But when you see scenes like you have in the Euros final and in the Champions League final then they don’t really want to go and put themselves in that situation again.”

England supporters caused some of the problems before the Euro 2020 final and, while Henderson was shielded from it, he later found out that his family had trouble getting to safety.

He explained: “My wife and kids had to try and get in a side door which they wouldn’t let them in at the beginning and they were trapped.

“She was trying to get the kids away from all the middle of that was happening and eventually I think after about 15 or 20 minutes, somebody recognised that she was my wife and she was lucky that because they knew it was me they let them in quickly.

“But if that person didn’t [know her], it could have been trouble. My dad was involved a little bit, I think some of the some of the players’ dads like Harry Maguire’s were hurt badly, and so when people see that and when people are in that situation and they feel threatened or something’s not right. They were okay, but they were lucky.

“So I think we all know that that wasn’t great, that was a bad experience for a lot of people that final. Then we have Paris, which is probably even worse. So I don’t I don’t blame anyone that doesn’t want to put themselves in that in that situation and to be fair, there are two totally different reasons, but again, if it was me, I wouldn’t want to put myself in that situation.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kate Cross wants ‘wishy-washy’ run-out rule to be clearer after ODI controversy

England seamer Kate Cross has called for a “wishy-washy” run-out regulation to be clarified following Saturday’s controversial loss to India.India secured victory in the third one-day international at Lord’s when spinner Deepti Sharma stopped in her delivery stride to run out Charlie Dean as she ‘backed up’ at the non-striker’s end in readiness to run.This rare form of dismissal – known as a ‘Mankad’ after the Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad who first enacted it – is legitimate but is widely considered to be unsporting.A controversial ending but...India win by 16 runs and complete a series sweep against England. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gsBpqDcXNp—...
WORLD
The Independent

Give Cristiano Ronaldo ‘right punishment’ for phone slap, mother of autistic boy urges FA

The mother of an autistic boy whose phone was slapped out of his hand by Cristiano Ronaldo has asked how the football star sleeps at night after the incident. Sarah Kelly said the footballer should not be allowed to “get away with it” and has urged the FA to give Ronaldo the “right punishment” after the footballing body announced the player would be charged for his part in the exchange. Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock 14-year-old Jacob Kelly’s mobile phone to the ground after Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park, for which the Portuguese player was cautioned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England vs Germany predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

England are back in Nations League action on Monday night as they host Germany football at Wembley.While the result won’t change the outcome of Group A3, with the Three Lions already down and relegated after defeat to Italy, there’s a wider factor at play as Gareth Southgate looks to rediscover a winning formula before the 2022 World Cup.It’s five without victory now for Harry Kane and the gang, leaving the mood around supporters rather more downcast than it was last summer after they reached the final of Euro 2020 - and indeed compared to earlier this summer when the women’s...
SPORTS
The Independent

Police searching for men in connection with assaults on emergency workers at Euro 2020 final

Police want to trace four men in connection with disorder that took place during the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. Officers in London have released images of the men they want to speak to and have asked for the public’s help to identify them. Three are wanted in connection with assaults on emergency workers at Wembley Stadium on the day of the final, which saw England lose at the same venue. The other is wanted in connection with an assault on a member of the public at Trafalgar Square in central London on the same day.All incidents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Harry Maguire
The Independent

Kevin Sinfield to embark on ‘toughest challenge yet’ in third MND charity run

Kevin Sinfield will run seven ultra marathons in seven days in November as he continues his campaign to raise money and awareness to help people impacted by motor neurone disease.This is the third challenge in as many years taken on by Sinfield, whose great friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow is battling the condition.Sinfield, 42, previously ran seven marathons in seven days in 2020 before running from Leicester Tigers’ home ground Welford Road, where he is defence coach, to the Rhinos’ Headingley stadium in less than 24 hours last October, raising more than £5million.Kevin Sinfield has revealed his...
SPORTS
The Independent

Danny Care omitted from England training squad as Ben Youngs return

Danny Care has been omitted from England’s first training squad of the autumn with Ben Youngs returning after sitting out the July tour to Australia.Care’s international comeback appears to be over following the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies having been replaced in the first half of the Sydney decider because of an error-strewn display.Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell join Youngs as the scrum-halves in the 36-man squad but Harry Randall, another nine who travelled to Australia, is absent.Eddie Jones has named a 36-player training squad. They will meet for a three-day camp this weekend.@O2 | #WearTheRose— England Rugby...
WORLD
The Independent

Charles Leclerc ‘still lacks something’, says former Ferrari boss

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt believes Charles Leclerc “still lacks something” despite the Monegasque being Max Verstappen’s closest challenger for the Championship this season. The Monegasque driver has won three Grands Prix this season but just one since his round three victory in Australia. With six races left, Verstappen has a 116-point lead over Leclerc and the Red Bull star could claim his second world title at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend. Ferrari’s season of promise has been overshadowed by strategy and driver errors, with Leclerc not aiding his prospects with mistakes at Imola and Paul Ricard. Todt,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Andy Murray will not have Roger Federer-style send off and not ready to retire yet

Andy Murray has said that he thinks he does not “deserve” the sort of send-off enjoyed by Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup.The 41-year-old marked his playing retirement with a final doubles defeat alongside Rafael Nadal at the event as Team World came from behind to claim their first Laver Cup crown.Murray was also part of the Team Europe unit beaten in London, losing both of his matches as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive win.It was an emotional weekend for Bjorn Borg’s team as Federer waved goodbye, with the 20-time grand slam champion receiving a standing...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#French Police#Wembley#The Champions League
The Independent

Roger Federer praises Team World’s ‘amazing comeback’ and hints at Laver Cup return in Vancouver

Roger Federer has hinted that he intends to return to the Laver Cup next year in a “different position” after his retirement from professional tennis.The 20-time grand slam singles champion played his final competitive match alongside Rafael Nadal in London, losing to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday evening.Tiafoe and Sock’s win helped the John McEnroe-captained Team World to their first Laver Cup victory as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive title at the event.The European selection, which also featured Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, had led 8-4 entering the final day of competition in...
TENNIS
The Independent

One-bedroom Airbnbs in Doha soar to £5,600 a night during Qatar World Cup

Football fans yet to book their accommodation for the World Cup in Qatar could face paying thousands of pounds a night for somewhere to sleep.Standard hotel rooms and one-bedroom flats in and around Doha are going for up to £6,000 a night on the date that England plays its first match as part of the month-long tournament.Demand has driven up prices as the vast majority of hotel rooms and private flats have already been booked for the early fixtures – less than two months before the first kick-off.The England v Iran game is set for Monday 21 November in the...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

859K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy