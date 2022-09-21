ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Kentucky improves to 4-0 after defeating NIU 31-23

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Senior quarterback Will Levis connected on 18 of his 26 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns as No. 8 Kentucky held off a tough Northern Illinois squad 31-23 on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Kentucky (4-0) had two receivers have big games in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

New University of Kentucky course offers outlooks on food systems

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new course in the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment offers an outlook on food systems. The Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Sustainable Food Systems course will introduce students to the basics of systems thinking from multiple disciplines, as well as the different ways people view food systems.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Scout troop holds flag retirement ceremony in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On Sunday boy and girl scouts in Lexington gathered at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary for a flag retirement ceremony. The ceremony is done when American flags can no longer be flown respectfully. “We’ve got about thirty flags we’re gonna burn,” said John Tomecek, the Troop...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

KCTCS, Xometry announce 50 scholarships for manufacturing students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Xometry on Friday announced 50 scholarships for KCTCS scholarships funded by Xometry. Xometry, a global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, is helping to dedicate a portion of its equity...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Ky Department Fish and Wildlife celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Salato Center celebrated the 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day in Frankfort. Wildlife officials say the center is like a small zoo, featuring about fifty native species of animals. To honor the day, the Salato Wildlife Education Center offered...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Richmond’s Dominion Senior Living throws ‘Senior’ Prom

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Dominion Senior Living of Richmond is hosting a senior prom for its residents on Friday. The residents were able to pick out their dresses and formal wear and try them on in a “senior prom store” — thanks to the staff and the community who donated prom items for the special night.
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Dustin Howard named new superintendent of Clark County Public Schools

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The new superintendent of Clark County Public Schools was named Friday. Dustin Howard, who most recently served as CCPS assistant superintendent/chief academic officer and principal of Robert D. Campbell Middle School for eight years, will begin as superintendent immediately. Howard holds a Bachelor’s degree...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

1 man dead, 1 in custody after Sunday morning shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 25-year-old Adentokunbo Okunoye. Police say 29-year-old Woody LaPierre was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. —- LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police is investigating a Sunday morning...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Block party to help heal hurt in community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A block party with a goal- to heal and bridge gaps between law enforcement and the community. “We are Survivors”, an organization created by the late Anita Franklin, will hold its second community block party next Friday. “It’ll be the first one held...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Groups showcase electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington community got a chance to test drive electric vehicles on Sunday, as part of the annual National Drive Electric Week. The event was hosted by Tesla Owners of Kentucky and Evolve KY outside of the Kentucky Utilities parking lot. People got a chance to hear...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Donate carved pumpkins to help light up Jack-o-lantern trail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Parks & Recreation is gearing up to host its second Jack-o-lantern trail and needs some help from the public. To put on this event, Parks & Rec is asking for 1,000 carved pumpkins to make it around the half-mile trail at McConnell Springs for the night to glow.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Ground broken on Secretariat Park Project in Paris

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s part of a re-vitalization project in downtown Paris and a celebration of one of the world’s most famous racehorses. It’s called the Secretariat Park Project, named for the racehorse who spent his years after racing retired at Claiborne Farm. An unused...
PARIS, KY
WTVQ

Police searching for driver after crash into ditch in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are looking for a driver after a crash sent a car into a ditch. According to police, the driver of a car hit another car on purpose, sending it off the road and into a ditch. Investigators say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Man o’ War and Polo Club Blvd.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Fire Department battles trailer fire on Queen Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Fire Department battled a trailer fire on Queen Avenue Friday morning. A call for the fire in the Imperial Trailer Park was made around 9:30 a.m., according to the fire department. No one was injured in the fire, but a dog died. Fire...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Mt. Sterling car show raises money for Toys for Tots

MT STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- A car show in Mt. Sterling helped raise money for a good cause. The 3rd annual Fall Fest car show was held at Advance Auto Parts. All money raised with go to the Winchester Fire Department’s Toys for Tots drive. The car owners competed in...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
WTVQ

Two 16-year-olds charged in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two 16-year-olds are now charged in connection to a Lexington shooting. Police say two people were found shot on September 10 at West Short Street and Mill Street. According to investigators, the victims were transported to a local hospital. Police say one victim suffered critical...
LEXINGTON, KY

