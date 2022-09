The University of Maine has been named one of today’s best schools for online higher education in health care by EduMed.org, a website that connects students to flexible education programs to fast-track careers in nursing and allied health. UMaine’s online interprofessional graduate certificate in gerontology ranked No. 12 in best accredited online gerontology programs in 2023 from a four-year school.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 HOURS AGO