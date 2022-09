After an impressive defensive effort on Saturday night against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves touting the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week in safety Kaevon Merriweather and Big Ten Special Teams player of the Week in punter Tory Taylor. In a performance that saw the Hawkeyes defense score two touchdowns and force three turnovers, Merriweather was at the very forefront of the effort. Taylor continued to pin the Scarlet Knights deep the entire evening making it a constant uphill battle to move the ball out of deep in their own territory. 2️⃣ B1G Players of the Week...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO